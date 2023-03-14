The city of Missoula is embarking on a new plan to manage parking as the population grows.

Three public events for the Missoula Citywide Parking Plan take place this week focused on three separate areas of town:

Hip Strip & University District: Wednesday, March 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., University Center Ballroom, University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive

Downtown: Thursday, March 16, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Break Espresso, 432 N. Higgins Ave.

Midtown: Thursday, March 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Montana Rail Link Park, 2110 S. Johnson St.

“The goal is to create a community vision for successful parking management today and into the future,” a press release stated.

The Missoula Citywide Parking Plan builds on 50 years of managed parking in Missoula. The plan utilizes public input, city leadership and help from a consultant.

“Strategic parking management practices can help us achieve our most important community goals,” the press release went on, “like mitigating the effects of rapid housing development, supporting our vibrant economy, protecting our environment and air quality, reducing traffic congestion and making sure Missoula can pay for parking and transportation needs well into the future.”

The public can find more information and participate online on our Missoula Citywide Parking Plan page on Engage Missoula: https://www.engagemissoula.com/parkingplan