CKST announces Monday shutdowns

The Confederal Salish and Kootenai Tribes announced late Sunday that most tribal offices would be closed Monday in order to protect the tribal community from the coronavirus.
"These actions were taken during a special Council meeting held March 15 after receiving extensive consultation from various officials from Tribal Health, Lake County, CSKT Law and Order, ECS, SKHA and CSKT Emergency Services," according to a release from the tribes. It said:
• All Tribal employees are encouraged to consider working from home and telecommuting with supervisory approval for the next two weeks. Telecommuting will not work for all positions, but if it’s an option, please explore. This action extends two weeks from March 15.
• Council took action to support the Nk͏ʷusm board, which decided the school will be closed for two weeks.
• Council directed the S&K Gaming Board to bring forward a plan Monday on closing the casino operations at Gray Wolf and KwaTaqNuk for two weeks. Such a closure involves a complicated system of cost and employee concerns, which must be worked out. Considerations will be made to ease the financial impact on employees.
• Two Eagle River School is currently on spring break until March 23. Council recommends the board bring in a plan to keep the school shut down for an additional week. There are considerations to navigate regarding remote Internet access and meal services provided to students.
• Council directed the Early Childhood Services Department Head to present a plan Monday for encouraging employees to work from home when possible and discuss potential facility closures.
• Council directed the Maintenance Director to adjust work schedules for roving cleaners who ensure public spaces and offices in Pablo are constantly cleaned and wiped down to further limit potential exposure to the coronavirus.
• The Department of Human Resource Development, called DHRD, was directed to come in Monday with a plan to work on providing services and protecting elders and vulnerable populations as defined by CDC guidelines (those with immune deficiencies and respiratory conditions).
"This is not convenient for anyone. Disruptions to work and essential services will happen, but if we can slow the infection and minimize the impact now, these inconveniences will be worth the effort," the announcement said, noting that more announcements will be posted on CSKT.ORG, people's work email, RAVE Alerts and The Char-Koosta News Facebook Page, and the weekly print version of the paper.
The new link for all CSKT Coronavirus information http://www.csktribes.org/coronavirus-update