CKST announces Monday shutdowns

The Confederal Salish and Kootenai Tribes announced late Sunday that most tribal offices would be closed Monday in order to protect the tribal community from the coronavirus.

"These actions were taken during a special Council meeting held March 15 after receiving extensive consultation from various officials from Tribal Health, Lake County, CSKT Law and Order, ECS, SKHA and CSKT Emergency Services," according to a release from the tribes. It said:

• All Tribal employees are encouraged to consider working from home and telecommuting with supervisory approval for the next two weeks. Telecommuting will not work for all positions, but if it’s an option, please explore. This action extends two weeks from March 15.

• Council took action to support the Nk͏ʷusm board, which decided the school will be closed for two weeks.

• Council directed the S&K Gaming Board to bring forward a plan Monday on closing the casino operations at Gray Wolf and KwaTaqNuk for two weeks. Such a closure involves a complicated system of cost and employee concerns, which must be worked out. Considerations will be made to ease the financial impact on employees.