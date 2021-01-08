 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clarification

Clarification

{{featured_button_text}}

A headline in Friday's Missoulian incorrectly implied that the House of Representatives could remove President Trump from office. The House may prepare articles of impeachment to remove a president, while the Senate has the authority to rule on those articles. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News