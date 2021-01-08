Clarification

A headline in Friday's Missoulian incorrectly implied that the House of Representatives could remove President Trump from office. The House may prepare articles of impeachment to remove a president, while the Senate has the authority to rule on those articles.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rob Chaney
Natural Resources & Environment Reporter
Natural Resources Reporter for The Missoulian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today