Health officials confirmed illnesses that sent two local dogs to the vet last week likely weren’t from harmful algal blooms in the Clark Fork River.

Last Wednesday, a social media post circulated around Missoula raising alarm about two dogs that were swimming in the Clark Fork River and subsequently got extremely sick and died the following day.

Department water quality district manager Elena Evans said the dogs’ owners reached out to the Missoula City-County Health Department on Thursday, reporting they had two dogs and believed the social media post was about their pets. The owner shared that one dog did die, but their veterinarian didn’t think the cause of death was from water toxins, according to Evans.

In the week since the post made its rounds, health officials made trips down to the Harper’s Bridge Fishing Access Site and determined the area where the dogs were reportedly in the water is free of harmful algae.

Evans said health department officials took samples from the Harper’s Island area twice: last Thursday and Monday of this week. The results of Thursday’s samples didn’t show toxins present, and the Monday samples were sent to the Environmental Protection Agency out of an abundance of caution, but Evans said the department anticipates the results will be similar to Thursday’s samples. She added officials visually surveyed the Harper’s Island area and didn’t see toxic algae.

“Before you go to any body of water, take a moment to assess it,” Evans said, urging people to think critically about water conditions before going into the water.

Evans said no toxic algae blooms have been reported in Missoula County this year, but it’s something to keep an eye on as temperatures rise.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, harmful algae and cyanobacteria, sometimes called blue-green algae, can produce toxins that sicken people and animals, even to the point of death. Blooms can occur in fresh water and are more likely when water is warm, slow-moving and full of nutrients such as nitrogen and/or phosphorous.

A worker at Pruyn Veterinary Hospital in Missoula told the Missoulian last week they have not had any dogs come in with poisoning from drinking river water.

“We have had no patients with any toxicity in the last several weeks,” said the staff member, who asked to remain anonymous. “We also reached out to the local emergency vet, Sentinel Veterinary Specialists and Emergency, and they have not had any there, either. We work pretty closely with them. If this was a true emergency, you would think they would head to the emergency vet first.”