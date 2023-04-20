The Clark Fork Coalition is hosting its annual Clark Fork River Cleanup in a large-group setting in-person for the first time in three years on Saturday, April 22 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Caras Park in downtown Missoula.

The event aims to bring together hundreds of volunteers for a day of fun and family-friendly river service focused on cleaning up miles of riverbank in the Missoula area.

Participants should arrive at Caras Park at 9:30 a.m. for check-in. Between 10 a.m. and noon, volunteers will disperse to designated areas along the river to collect trash and recyclables, which will be gathered and sorted back at Caras Park. Vinyl gloves, biodegradable bags and supplies will be provided, and volunteers who plan to tackle larger trash items are encouraged to bring their own work gloves. After returning to Caras Park, volunteers will be treated to a free BBQ lunch.

“Our rivers can be a little worse for wear after a long winter, but Missoulians have always stepped up to lend a hand each spring,” said Karen Knudsen, executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition. “In a river town like ours, it’s in our DNA to treat our rivers right. We are inspired every year by the passion, dedication, and hard work our community volunteers put into helping the Clark Fork River.”

According to the Coalition, 35 local businesses and regional corporations are providing financial and in-kind support for the event, including headline sponsors Bedrock Sandals, Good Food Store, First Security Bank and Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

“We are extraordinarily grateful to the businesses, companies and individuals who are generously supporting the 2023 Cleanup,” said Knudsen. “Their commitment to a clean and healthy Clark Fork is what makes this event possible.”

For community members who are unable to participate on April 22, the Coalition is also supporting DIY cleanup efforts from Saturday, April 22 through Wednesday, April 26, by providing supplies and a drop-off location for trash and recyclables. The Coalition encourages DIY volunteers to consider spots outside of the downtown river corridor, including trailheads, parking lots, fields, ditches and roadsides that contain trash that can blow into nearby waterways. To register or learn more about the 2023 Clark Fork River Cleanup visit clarkfork.org and follow the River Cleanup links.

“There’s a lot of civic pride when it comes to the Clark Fork. This annual Cleanup taps into that community spirit and is a fun and satisfying way to give back to the rivers and streams that give us so much,” said Knudsen.

Volunteers are reminded to dress for unpredictable April weather, carry water and consider wearing closed-toe shoes and heavy gloves. The Coalition’s website includes an information and safety sheet for how to handle large, immovable objects, or any dangerous or suspicious items.