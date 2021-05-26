Clark Fork River expected to hit flood stage Wednesday night, warning issued

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a flood warning for the Clark Fork River above Missoula beginning Wednesday evening.
The gauge on the river above Missoula was showing the river hitting about seven feet about noon on Wednesday. Flood stage is 7.5 feet.
"We're looking at getting above flood stage late (Wednesday) evening," explained meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service.
Between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, Missoula received a little over .72 inches of rainfall at the airport monitoring station. Messina said the next 24 hours showed the area was expected to get up to .10 inches more.
The Clark Fork River is expected to continue to rise into the weekend.
"Saturday morning we're looking at a crest of 8.5 feet, and we'll stay above flood stage for the weekend and through next week," Messina said. "It's going to stay up for a while."
The main area of concern, in regards to houses in the flood zone, is the north end of Tower Street and Kerwhald Drive, he said. That's an area west of Reserve Street near the river.
"Those are the biggest impacted areas," he said. "We've been in contact with the county about the potential for flooding there. They've been informed."
Missoula County Sheriff's Office public information officer Jeannette Smith said there have been no evacuations or road closures in the area yet.
"We're asking folks to watch the water levels and be prepared in case there's a need to evacuate," she said. "Maybe think about preparing a 'go bag' in case they need to leave in a hurry. Compared to river levels in past years, it's only going to hit 8.5 feet on Saturday."
The Clark Fork hit 14 feet in May of 2018, setting a 100-year record.
People can sign up for mobile phone alerts at Smart911.com and sandbags are available at "D" Road at Fort Missoula until May 31, Smith said. There are also signs up in the Tower Street area with QR codes that people can scan to get additional information.
Messina, the meteorologist, said Missoula received about 1.94 inches of rain between Sunday and noon Wednesday.
"That's not in the top 30 of four-day totals historically," he said. "The record is 3.52 inches in a four-day stretch. Don't get me wrong, it's been a wet four days, but it's not record-shattering."
It's possible the Clark Fork will go higher than 8.5 feet later this spring, but it's uncertain because everything depends on rainfall and how fast the snow melts, Messina said.
After several days of rain, sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.