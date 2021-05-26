Clark Fork River expected to hit flood stage Wednesday night, warning issued

Missoula County Sheriff's Office public information officer Jeannette Smith said there have been no evacuations or road closures in the area yet.

"We're asking folks to watch the water levels and be prepared in case there's a need to evacuate," she said. "Maybe think about preparing a 'go bag' in case they need to leave in a hurry. Compared to river levels in past years, it's only going to hit 8.5 feet on Saturday."

The Clark Fork hit 14 feet in May of 2018, setting a 100-year record.

People can sign up for mobile phone alerts at Smart911.com and sandbags are available at "D" Road at Fort Missoula until May 31, Smith said. There are also signs up in the Tower Street area with QR codes that people can scan to get additional information.

Messina, the meteorologist, said Missoula received about 1.94 inches of rain between Sunday and noon Wednesday.

"That's not in the top 30 of four-day totals historically," he said. "The record is 3.52 inches in a four-day stretch. Don't get me wrong, it's been a wet four days, but it's not record-shattering."

It's possible the Clark Fork will go higher than 8.5 feet later this spring, but it's uncertain because everything depends on rainfall and how fast the snow melts, Messina said.

After several days of rain, sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

