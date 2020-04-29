Clark Fork River forecast to hit flood stage; efforts underway on homeless camp trash

The Clark Fork River is poised to hit flood stage Friday due to warm temperatures, and the river could see slightly higher flooding this spring compared to last year, according to a local hydrologist. Meanwhile, Missoula officials are taking steps to ensure litter from encampments in the floodplain doesn’t get swept into the rising waters as more homeless people choose to sleep outside during the pandemic.
The Clark Fork River is expected to hit the flood stage of 7.5 feet on Friday, May 1. Then it could fall down a little but is still expected to rise again and crest at 9.5 feet in May or June, according to National Weather Service hydrologist Ray Nickless.
“This Friday will kind of be the wake-up call for the Clark Fork,” he said. “Then next week and into May, we could see another rise again higher than this one."
Nickless gave a video presentation for the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday and said snowpack is 114% of normal as of April 24 in the Clark Fork River basin.
For the Bitterroot River basin, snow is at 123% of normal, and it’s at 125% in the Flathead River basin. It’s as high as 161% in northwestern Montana in the Glacier Park region near the Canadian border.
But for the Missoula area, Nickless said conditions are similar to last year.
“We’re a little bit above normal here, not a tremendous amount but enough to give us problems here similar to last year,” he said.
In April of last year, Missoula County issued an emergency flood proclamation and later issued flood warnings in May. There was flooding last year in the Kehrwald Drive neighborhood west of Reserve Street, as well as in the Tower Street open space area.
Nickless said the Clark Fork could reach flood stage of 7.5 feet in East Missoula by Friday because of warm temperatures. He said the river is most likely to crest at about 9.5 feet a few weeks later, which would be above the high point of 9.13 feet recorded last year on May 18.
On Wednesday, the Clark Fork River at East Missoula was at 5.89 feet.
In other less likely scenarios, cooler temps and less rain could lead to a lower crest while hotter temps and more rain could surge the river above 10 feet.
City of Missoula and Missoula County Parks and Recreation officials are taking steps to ensure that litter and trash and other materials from encampments in the floodplain don’t get washed into the water.
Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s Office of Housing and Community Development, said a large trash bin has been placed on high ground near the homeless encampments surrounding the Reserve Street bridge over the Clark Fork River.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen more individuals without a home choosing to sleep outdoors to avoid crowded shelter facilities,” she said. "As a result, existing concerns of trash along the Reserve Street river corridor have been exacerbated. The City of Missoula recently ordered the placement of a Dumpster on city-owned property in the area. Our hope is that this will provide those camping in the area a way to responsibly dispose of their trash, preventing it from entering the river during the upcoming flood season.”
Indeed, several large tents and camps could be seen Wednesday near the river in the area near the Reserve Street bridge.
In addition to the placement of the trash container, Pehan said outreach workers are visiting the area to encourage responsible garbage disposal and preparation for the flood season as well as engaging in clean-up activities.
Becky Goodrich, a communications specialist with Missoula Parks and Recreation, said the department is working with the Downtown Business Improvement District, the Clark Fork Coalition, the Poverello Center and others in a number of different clean-up efforts on the West Broadway Island Park and along the entire downtown riverfront.
“This work has been ongoing and will continue up to high water,” she said.
The Clark Fork Coalition is planning a riverfront clean-up on May 5.
Adriane Beck, the director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, said Kerwhald Drive and the Orchard Homes area could flood when the river gets past 7.5 feet.
“We anticipate an average to a slightly above average flood season this year,” she said.
She said people in flood-prone areas should remember that flood insurance has a 30-day waiting period before the policy becomes active.
“When the floodwater is lapping at your door, it’s too late,” she said.
She also encouraged people to think about how to take care of pets or where they’ll stay if their homes are affected.
The Missoula County Flood Information Center is online at https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/2340/Flood-Information-Center.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.