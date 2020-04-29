Clark Fork River forecast to hit flood stage; efforts underway on homeless camp trash

City of Missoula and Missoula County Parks and Recreation officials are taking steps to ensure that litter and trash and other materials from encampments in the floodplain don’t get washed into the water.

Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s Office of Housing and Community Development, said a large trash bin has been placed on high ground near the homeless encampments surrounding the Reserve Street bridge over the Clark Fork River.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen more individuals without a home choosing to sleep outdoors to avoid crowded shelter facilities,” she said. "As a result, existing concerns of trash along the Reserve Street river corridor have been exacerbated. The City of Missoula recently ordered the placement of a Dumpster on city-owned property in the area. Our hope is that this will provide those camping in the area a way to responsibly dispose of their trash, preventing it from entering the river during the upcoming flood season.”

Indeed, several large tents and camps could be seen Wednesday near the river in the area near the Reserve Street bridge.

In addition to the placement of the trash container, Pehan said outreach workers are visiting the area to encourage responsible garbage disposal and preparation for the flood season as well as engaging in clean-up activities.