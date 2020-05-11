Clark Fork River Market begins online ordering

The Clark Fork River Market kicked off the season a little differently on Monday when it began accepting online orders for its new curbside pickup service.
The online market will offer all of the market's traditional vendors while COVID-19 restrictions have delayed the physical market's opening until Saturday, May 23, and limited vendors to agricultural producers only. There will also be strict physical distancing measures in place, including limiting one customer per household.
"The market's going to be limited to just our ag producers but the online market provides a venue for ag producers plus our health and beauty and herbs and herbal remedies and teas, our breads, our baked goods," said Kirsten Hands, manager of the Clark Fork River Market.
Each week, customers can visit clarkforkrivermarket.localfoodmarketplace.com to place orders from 8 a.m. on Monday through 1 p.m. on Thursday, for curbside pickup on Saturday. The first curbside pickup will be Saturday, May 16, and the service will continue every Saturday this season until October 31.
After customers finish placing their orders on Thursday, vendors will package their products and bring them to the market on Saturday morning. Market staff will then assemble the grocery packages and prepare them for pickup.
Customers will be directed to pick up their orders at the cul-de-sac at the south end of Pattee Street at a designated time on Saturdays, and delivery will be available in special circumstances.
David Tyson, who co-owns Tandem Bakery with his wife, Beth Gherlein, said it was relatively easy to adapt to the website because the majority of their business is wholesale.
"It's just a matter of making sure our products are on their site, putting pictures on there and getting the word out about it," Tyson said.
Prior to the news that there would be an online market, Tyson said he was really worried they were going to lose business from the market for the entire season. He said they thought about opening later after figuring out how to adapt to safety requirements, but even that raised concerns.
"I've spoken to other small business owners and none of us want contact tracing to show that people got sick at our establishment," Tyson said. "So having the online market as an option to continue to serve our customers and keep our business moving forward is really exciting."
The coronavirus pandemic has hit local ag producers and farmers especially hard because many of them supply restaurants with wholesale products, and restaurants have been closed or operated at a lower capacity over the past two months.
Hands said she hopes people keep that in mind when they visit the physical market, and asked that customers behave "in a way that that local health officer expects us to behave so we can maintain the market and keep it open."
"The Health Department said we have to limit it to 250 people when we open and that includes our staff, our volunteers and all of our vendors, so the more customers that we can get to order online, the more of our products we'll be able to get out without going past the limitations," Hands said.
Individuals using SNAP can still place their orders for pickup through the website because the online market does not take payment when customers place their orders.
"At the time you pick it up, we'll run your SNAP card or your credit card to pay for the purchase," Hands said.
Hands said she is also working toward being able to accept WIC and senior coupons, and hopes to have those options available to customers next week. She said the market will also continue the double SNAP grant through the Community Food & Agriculture Coalition, which matches customers' SNAP purchases up to $20.
