Clark Fork River Market begins online ordering

Customers will be directed to pick up their orders at the cul-de-sac at the south end of Pattee Street at a designated time on Saturdays, and delivery will be available in special circumstances.

David Tyson, who co-owns Tandem Bakery with his wife, Beth Gherlein, said it was relatively easy to adapt to the website because the majority of their business is wholesale.

"It's just a matter of making sure our products are on their site, putting pictures on there and getting the word out about it," Tyson said.

Prior to the news that there would be an online market, Tyson said he was really worried they were going to lose business from the market for the entire season. He said they thought about opening later after figuring out how to adapt to safety requirements, but even that raised concerns.

"I've spoken to other small business owners and none of us want contact tracing to show that people got sick at our establishment," Tyson said. "So having the online market as an option to continue to serve our customers and keep our business moving forward is really exciting."