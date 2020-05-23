Clark Fork River Market opens at low capacity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People wearing masks of all different colors made their way through the Saturday morning drizzle to stock up on fresh greens, meats and other produce on May 23 for the late opening of the Clark Fork River Market.

“It’s been a little difficult and chaotic, but it’s working,” said Kim Jae Foley, the market’s operations manager.

Foley and other employees used counters to keep track of customers coming in and out of the single entrance and exit at the Pattee Street location. Caution tape hung around the rest of the lot and signs clearly marked the entrance to keep crowds controlled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees stopped anyone entering without a mask to offer a free bandana, because everyone was required to have a face cover. Foley encountered one person in the morning who chose to leave rather than wear a bandana. Other than that, she said everyone was cooperative.

Market manager Kirsten Hands is doing everything she can to keep customers, vendors and market workers safe. The original opening that was supposed to be on May 2 was postponed by the Missoula City-County Health Department, and now they are on a conditional permit that could be changed or revoked. The Missoula Farmers’ Market, on North Higgins by the XXXX’s, also opened with similar safety guidelines on May 23.