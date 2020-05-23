Clark Fork River Market opens at low capacity

People wearing masks of all different colors made their way through the Saturday morning drizzle to stock up on fresh greens, meats and other produce on May 23 for the late opening of the Clark Fork River Market.
“It’s been a little difficult and chaotic, but it’s working,” said Kim Jae Foley, the market’s operations manager.
Foley and other employees used counters to keep track of customers coming in and out of the single entrance and exit at the Pattee Street location. Caution tape hung around the rest of the lot and signs clearly marked the entrance to keep crowds controlled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employees stopped anyone entering without a mask to offer a free bandana, because everyone was required to have a face cover. Foley encountered one person in the morning who chose to leave rather than wear a bandana. Other than that, she said everyone was cooperative.
Market manager Kirsten Hands is doing everything she can to keep customers, vendors and market workers safe. The original opening that was supposed to be on May 2 was postponed by the Missoula City-County Health Department, and now they are on a conditional permit that could be changed or revoked. The Missoula Farmers’ Market, on North Higgins by the XXXX’s, also opened with similar safety guidelines on May 23.
Hands said there are fewer than half of their usual vendors this season. There will be no live music or vendors who sell prepared food, baked goods or non-food products. There is an online market, where many of the vendors not at the market still sell their products.
For now, Hands intends to keep the market open during the usual hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October 31. If it becomes busier, Hands said they might extend hours to spread out visitation. No more than 250 total people are allowed in the market at any given time.
They didn’t have a problem with overcrowding on Saturday morning, but Hands suspects that was because of the gloomy weather, and thinks next week’s forecasted sun will likely bring more customers.
Chuad Johnson and her daughter manned their station selling a variety of vegetable plants and produce. A handwritten sign that read, “Please take what you touch,” in curly purple lettering hung above piles of leafy greens.
Encouraging customers to buy what they touch is one of many health precautions taken by the market workers and vendors. Others include having a designated person to handle money, hand washing and sanitation stations, and signage instructing customers to follow a one-way path and maintain social distancing.
When the May 2 opening was canceled, Johnson and her husband, Jesse, decided to move to an online ordering system along with two other families who share a garden called 406 Farmsteads. Now that the Saturday market is open, Chuad operates their market location while Jesse operates their curbside pickup. The most difficult transition has been the layout change; Johnson’s Homegrown has been in the same spot for 16 years and now customers have to find her new spot.
Chuad Johnson greeted many returning customers, some who have been shopping at Johnson’s Homegrown since it started up about 16 years ago. Although it was hidden by a mask, her smile was evident in her eyes and the perky way she greeted her customers.
Johnson said the work is bittersweet. She sometimes wonders what it would be like to have a “Montana summer,” to be able to camp and recreate. But she loves connecting with the returning customers and friends.
“It’s that connection that really brings you back to the market,” she said.
Marie Root, a local farmers’ market shopper of about 40 years, was on the hunt for fruits and veggies. With a tote bag slung over each shoulder like a backpack, she walked through the market with purpose.
“Thank God (for) less people clustering up with their strollers and their dogs and their mochas standing, hindering traffic,” said Root. “That seems to me just fine.”
She couldn’t find any raspberries or strawberries but found everything else on her list.
“I’m looking forward to the market blossoming along with the season, then there will be raspberries and strawberries,” Root said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.