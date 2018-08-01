The closure of the Clark Fork River west of Missoula, in place since May 14 because of downed power lines, has been lifted.
Northwestern Energy removed the downed lines this week, opening up the river from the Reserve Street Bridge to Kelly Island and effectively opening the entire Clark Fork and its access sites to recreation.
This river section was closed in mid-May due to dangers posed by submerged power lines that fell during spring flooding.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reminds floaters and others that this year’s flood conditions led to an extra amount of debris and log jams in the Clark Fork and other area rivers. Use caution, scout ahead, and always wear a life jacket.