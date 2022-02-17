Class-action lawsuit alleges Community Medical Center underpaid workers

A group of hospital workers have filed a class action lawsuit against their employer, Community Medical Center in Missoula, alleging that the facility has issued inaccurate paychecks that may have underpaid them since Dec. 12 of last year.

The lawsuit, led by a surgical technician and a nurse who is a member of the Montana Nurses Association Local 15 union, was filed in Missoula County District Court this week by attorneys Nate McConnell and Raph Graybill.

A spokesperson for Community Medical Center was unable to immediately provide a comment on the situation to the Missoulian, but this story will be updated if that happens.

The attorneys are seeking a jury trial and allege that the hospital has violated Montana's Wage Protection Act.

"A large number of CMC employees are individually owed hundreds or thousands of dollars in unpaid wages," the lawsuit states.

The Montana Nurses Association is not a party to the lawsuit but represents 257 nurses at Community Medical Center for collective bargaining purposes.

“The out-of-state, for-profit corporation that owns CMC needs to pay their nurses and employees now and start taking this problem seriously,” said Vicky Byrd, a nurse who is the CEO of the Montana Nurses Association. “Hard working nurses, surgical techs, support staff, and custodians can’t afford to miss even a partial paycheck the way, perhaps, a senior executive can. CMC needs to solve this problem immediately.”

Community Medical Center is owned by LifePoint Health, a Tennessee-based corporation.

The lawsuit alleges that on or about Dec. 11, Community advised some or all of its employees to begin keeping track of their time manually by filling out paper timecards supplied by the hospital.

Then, the lawsuit continues, the hospital did not use those timecards to determine the amount of employee paychecks. Instead, the hospital made the decision to issue employees their paychecks in the amount of their last paycheck issued before Dec. 12.

Because hospital employees work varying shifts, the lawsuit states that someone could have worked eight hours in the period before Dec. 12 and then might have worked 42 hours after that date, which means they might be highly underpaid.

Both the hospital and the nurses association say the reason that the switch was made to paper timecards was because of a ransomware attack on CMC’s workforce management software vendor, Kronos.

