Class and court: Northern Cheyenne fight COVID with school

In Indian Country, basketball is everything. They knew it would be difficult, especially as blame began to fall on the kids, with many labeling them as superspreaders.

But then cases began to steadily increase on the reservation. Between then and February 2021, the death toll increased every day, with more and more elders slipping away. Many of the elders who passed were the ones raising students at Lame Deer. Some kids were not sure where they were going to live.

Four Lame Deer High School staff members passed away from the coronavirus.

“In workplaces you become family,” Lame Deer High counselor Betty Gion said. “It’s like that person at staff meetings always sat in that chair at the library. And it’s that empty chair.”

Gion has been a counselor at Lame Deer for four years, and has worked in schools throughout Indian Country for more than two decades. Much of her time at Lame Deer was spent helping students develop coping skills for anxiety.

“When you lose elderly people, they are the rock of the family,” Gion said. “And probably the ones actually raising our students. And we had students that when that grandparent died, they had no place to go. That became really scary for them, you know, ‘Who’s going to take care of me?’”