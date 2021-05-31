Class and court: Northern Cheyenne fight COVID with school

LAME DEER — Byron Woods got to ring the school attendance bell for the first time in the 2021 school year last March, and then he couldn’t get it to turn off.
The blast rang from the white, tile-shaped speaker above the Lame Deer High School athletic director’s office. Senior basketball player and student Madison Doney sat among the clutter of freshly sanitized basketballs, golf clubs and shooting machines. She paused and cocked her head toward the ceiling.
“He must still be trying to get it right,” Doney said with a laugh.
First-year Principal Byron Woods had forgotten to set the bell the day before, and was still trying to work out the kinks of a system that had been dormant since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that paralyzed the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation 12 months before.
“Two weeks turned into another two weeks, and pretty soon it became apparent that we’re not coming back,” Woods said, recalling the early days of the nationwide lockdown.
As of April 2021, the Northern Cheyenne had accumulated 957 COVID-19 cases, with 46 deaths. Almost one in every five residents of the reservation has been afflicted by the virus.
Without a school, the community found it had little to tie itself together. Gone were the face-to-face interactions of teachers and students. Gone also were the fundraisers, meetings, and other social activities centered on schools. Perhaps most detrimental was the absence of sports.
Doney, the center on the Lame Deer girls’ basketball team, had moved from the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation when she was in sixth grade. She had big plans for her senior year. For the three-sport athlete, her main goal was to make the all-conference first team for basketball.
But with the pandemic forcefully closing the door on the waning moments of her junior year and the bulk of her senior year, she, like many others, was left in a state of limbo.
“I don’t feel like a senior,” Doney said.
Instead, she and her classmates experienced a year filled with isolation, depression, death and uncertainty of the future.
CARES funding
The Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation received about $20 million in COVID Relief Funds through the CARES Act in 2020. Income per person on the reservation is about $8,700 a year, compared with the U.S. average of $30,000.
Lame Deer High School, along with schools across the country, received CARES Act funding in the form of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funds. The CARES Act allocated $13.5 billion nationwide for struggling schools, with over $41 million going to schools in Montana.
Since the initial wave of funding arrived in March 2020, two additional ESSER allocations have arrived. A second national injection came in December 2020 with over $54 billion, and a third arrived in March with the passing of the American Rescue Plan Act. That third round saw over $122 billion allocated to the ESSER fund, including $552 million to Montana.
The ever-increasing spread of COVID-19 within the small town of over 2,000 kept the school doors shut. Woods and Lame Deer High athletic director August Scalpcane created a plan to get the kids back by the fall of 2020.
They based it on a mix of new technology bought with COVID Relief Fund dollars, and basketball.
Technology needs
The administrators used $260,000 to purchase Google Chromebooks, charging stations, laptop sanitizers, PPE and a touchscreen thermometer at the school entrance that greets visitors. Delivering two meals a day to students took a piece of the ESSER pie as well.
Nearby Ashland Public School and St. Labre Indian School had reopened, using a hybrid online and in-person model. Most of the students there already had access to Chromebooks.
Ashland used a portion of its CARES Act funding in a unique way to keep kids safe while in-person. Desks enclosed with Plexiglas, divided into four smaller “cubbies,” acted like individualized pods for the kids to work out of. The workspaces featured whiteboards as the desk surface. These desks, which were once lab tables, were retrofitted in-house by the school’s maintenance staff. Each cost over $1,000 to produce.
Lame Deer was behind. Its Chromebooks would not come until the start of the 2021 school year. When the pandemic hit, Lame Deer teachers switched from classrooms to paper lesson packets delivered to students’ homes, along with the two school-made meals.
Many students struggled with the packets, which seemed like busy work. The motivation to actually get the assignments done was low. Less than a third of the packets came back to teachers.
Doney drifted. When school was closed, she and her friends were excited at first to get a break from the grind of the school year. But then she began to worry about her work.
“We still did everything normal, just no school,” Doney said. “Until we finally started getting packets from the school. Everyone was still hyped about it, but me, I didn’t have the motivation to work from home.”
The computers were supposed to be a light at the end of the tunnel, and for some students they were. But for some members of the staff, they showed a glaring gap in the faculty’s preparedness to teach online.
Learning how to teach remotely was a task at first. Many of the teachers were older, and unfamiliar with using the laptops or Google Classroom.
“We got every teacher doing online classes, and every kid has a Chromebook,” Woods said. “For us that was a huge step, you know, one small step for the school and one giant step for the teachers.”
Loss, hope and basketball
By October 2020, Woods and Scalpcane were eager to try to get kids back into school. COVID-19 deaths in Lame Deer stayed low until November. Their best bet was to open the basketball gym.
In Indian Country, basketball is everything. They knew it would be difficult, especially as blame began to fall on the kids, with many labeling them as superspreaders.
But then cases began to steadily increase on the reservation. Between then and February 2021, the death toll increased every day, with more and more elders slipping away. Many of the elders who passed were the ones raising students at Lame Deer. Some kids were not sure where they were going to live.
Four Lame Deer High School staff members passed away from the coronavirus.
“In workplaces you become family,” Lame Deer High counselor Betty Gion said. “It’s like that person at staff meetings always sat in that chair at the library. And it’s that empty chair.”
Gion has been a counselor at Lame Deer for four years, and has worked in schools throughout Indian Country for more than two decades. Much of her time at Lame Deer was spent helping students develop coping skills for anxiety.
“When you lose elderly people, they are the rock of the family,” Gion said. “And probably the ones actually raising our students. And we had students that when that grandparent died, they had no place to go. That became really scary for them, you know, ‘Who’s going to take care of me?’”
During the winter, the death toll was averaging five to seven community members a week. The bodies would go straight from the morgue to the graveyard, without the customary funeral services, wakes or grieving periods.
Doney’s great uncle, who lived at Fort Belknap, was on that list. She said he had been in the hospital for nearly four weeks.
“And next thing you know, he couldn’t take it no more,” Doney said. “I was shook. COVID takes even healthy people. It’s so random how it came.”
Scalpcane had spent much of the summer interacting with the students, taking them boating, hiking — anything to get them out of their homes. He believed if Lame Deer could safely have a basketball season with 40 kids all together, that might revive the school and community.
But then, in August, Scalpcane contracted COVID-19. He bounced from the Indian Health Service emergency room on the Crow Indian Reservation to Billings, where he was nearly put on a ventilator. His doctor told him his survival odds were 50/50.
“I had to tell him, 'I really don’t care if I make it or not,'” Scalpcane said. “If I don’t make it I’ll be reunited with my son. And if I do make it I’m blessed to stay here.’”
Scalpcane’s positive case led Woods to keep the doors of Lame Deer closed last fall. But the coach kept fighting, and made it through.
With help from Woods, Scalpcane opened the gym for a shootaround. He knew that being able to be back on the court would become a magnetic force that drew the kids back in. At first he only allowed a couple students in at a time. But word spread and soon the gym was packed.
The great basketball experiment began. If they could have kids coming into the gym and into the classrooms, could they have a basketball season?
“I didn’t want to see the kids miss the season,” Woods said. “They deserve this. It felt almost like a punishment that they didn’t get to play.”
During the summer of lockdowns, Doney, like many of her friends, would still sneak off to hang out. She also slacked off on her training for basketball, opting to not go on runs and to watch Netflix instead.
She entered fall out of shape. The players found it hard to gel as a team. Scalpcane coached the girls team and had been with them since they were young. But midway through the season, the Lame Deer boys’ coach quit. Scalpcane jumped over to their team, coaching them all the way to a dazzling five-point loss to defending state champions Lodge Grass.
The girls would face another detour in their season when a positive COVID-19 test quarantined the whole team. They were away from the gym for two weeks, but continued to work out to stay in condition for the dwindling schedule.
Before the pandemic, games at Lame Deer High School would typically sell out. The gym would be packed to the brim with eager, cheering fans. This year, all was quiet except for the sounds of rubber squeaking and pounding on the hardwood.
But then came a new head coach, a former assistant under Scalpcane who had worked with the girls throughout junior high. With a new coach, Doney said everything turned around. They too made it to districts and battled against Lodge Grass, taking their rivals to double overtime but ultimately falling short. It was the only game they had that year with a loud and passionate crowd.
“Holy cow everyone was getting wild, especially that last overtime,” Doney said. “Everyone was screaming.”
Missoulian staff writer Rob Chaney contributed to this story.