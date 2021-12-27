Clearwater Credit Union backs climate change with donation

Following on the global climate-change initiatives coming out of COP-26, Missoula-based Clearwater Credit Union donated $50,000 to regional organizations involved in climate resilience.

“We know that problems like wildfire seasons are becoming more severe, smoke and air quality problems are becoming more severe,” said Paul Herendeen, Clearwater's director of impact market development. “But on the flip side, we see a tremendous investment opportunity, and as a financial institution, that’s what we want to be doing.”

The donations were shared among Climate Smart Missoula, Families for a Livable Climate, Montana Environmental Information Center, National Center for Appropriate Technology, Montana Conservation Voters and the Northern Plains Resource Council.

Clearwater regularly donates 5% of its net income every year to philanthropic causes, Herendeen said.

“The stakes are high,” said Amy Cilimburg, executive director of Climate Smart Missoula. “This financial support will help us accelerate our efforts to ‘Electrify Missoula,’ partner with low-income advocates to grow our Clean Indoor Air program, collaborate with others around the state to reduce emissions and build resiliency, and so much more.”

The COP-26 gathering in Glasgow, Scotland included pledges by financial institutions among the globe's richest nations to contribute $100 billion a year toward initiatives mitigating global warming.

“We know this bit of philanthropy is small relative to the scale of the problem," said Jack Lawson, Clearwater's president & CEO. "Nonetheless, we hope it signals serious intent. The threat climate change poses to our health and well-being could not be more real. At the same time, the economic opportunities presented by taking action to combat it are huge. Banks and credit unions need to get in the lead here. After all, it is our lending activity that should be supporting the energy transformation we all need.”

Herendeen said Montana’s opportunities to grow wind, solar and conservation energy projects would have important local effects.

“What we would love to see is more development of the clean-energy economy in Montana,” Herendeen said. “There’s a lot of work done locally, and those are good local jobs that can’t be offshored or moved around. We’d love to see more of that.”

Clearwater Credit Union has been carbon-neutral since 2020 through using carbon offsets such as funding energy-efficiency upgrades at area affordable housing projects. It is also one of the first six financial institutions in the nation to complete a Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials analysis of its own balance sheet. Results of the analysis will be released later this week.

