Clearwater Credit Union donates $25,000 to CFAC Double SNAP Dollars

Clearwater Credit Union announced a $25,000 donation to the Community Food and Agriculture Coalition (CFAC) during its 2021 annual member meeting in June.

Clearwater is Montana’s largest Community Development Financial Institution. The event marked the credit union’s 65th year in operation and was a celebration of its mission to be a force for good in banking, in the lives of its members, and in the communities it serves. The donation is intended to combat ongoing food insecurity in vulnerable households and to provide more Montanans with the means to secure healthy, locally sourced produce.

CFAC estimates that 1 in 8 Montanans struggle to afford all the food they need. Even with federal food benefits like SNAP, many families experience food insecurity and often struggle to afford healthy food options like fruits and vegetables. Clearwater’s contribution will support Double Snap Dollars program administered by CFAC and coordinated in partnership with Farm Hands Nourish the Flathead and NCAT.