Warmer and drier climate conditions in western U.S. forests make it less likely trees can regenerate after wildfires, according to new research from the University of Montana.

“Climate change increasingly limits tree establishment after wildfires because seedlings can be killed by hot temperatures and dry conditions,” said lead author Kim Davis, who completed the study at UM and now works as a research ecologist with the U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station at the Missoula Fire Sciences Laboratory.

However, the research also finds that ecologically based forest management can partially offset climate-driven declines in tree regeneration by limiting fire-caused tree death, but only if action is taken quickly. That could improve new state and federal forest management initiatives across millions of acres of Western forests.

Hotter and drier conditions in recent decades have intensified the way fires burn, resulting in more trees being killed across the western United States. All of this can result in fewer seeds available for forests to regenerate after wildfires. Even when seeds are available, a warming climate increasingly limits the chances that seedlings can establish and grow.

The paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It is the most extensive such study to date, assessing regeneration of eight major tree species after 334 wildfires across the West. Information was gathered from 10,230 field plots and collected by more than 50 research teams. Davis oversaw data and conclusions from 63 co-authors to produce the final publication.

The project looked at how the severity of a fire — the number of trees it kills — in combination with the climate conditions after the fire affected the chances of tree seedlings regenerating to establish a new forest. It found that warmer, drier conditions over the past four decades led to a decline in tree regeneration after wildfires, and this trend is expected to continue in the future. For example, from 1981 to 2000, 95% of the areas studied had climate conditions suitable for tree regeneration after wildfires, but this is projected to decrease to only three-quarters of the West by 2050 under future climate scenarios.

The most vulnerable forests were in drier regions in the Southwest and California. Forests in the wetter and cooler regions of the northern Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest are still expected to support conifer regeneration in the near future.

“The impacts of climate change and wildfires vary across the West,” said Philip Higuera, a study co-author and UM professor of fire ecology in the W.A. Franke College of Forestry. “And the large scope of this study allowed us to highlight where these changes are most concentrated and happening first.”

Higuera said forests in the Southwest and California faced the poorest chances for regrowth after fire. The Northern Rockies and Montana have not dried out so badly, giving that region more durability.

"The changes we see in these other regions, however, are gradually coming to the Northern Rockies," Higuera said. "This gives us a bit of a 'head start' in terms of implementing ecological forest management activities that can help buffer tree seedlings from the impacts of continued climate warming."

The study also found ecological forest management in vulnerable dry forests could offset climate-driven changes by reducing the number of trees killed in wildfires. Specifically, in almost half of the study region, regeneration after wildfires is projected to be likely only if future fires burn at lower severities because fewer trees that produce seeds needed for forest recovery are killed in these fires.

“We know from prior research that forest thinning and controlled burns in overgrown dry forests effectively reduce fire severity and subsequent tree death,” said study co-author Marcos Robles, lead scientist for The Nature Conservancy in Arizona. “Land managers can’t do much about drought and climate change in the short term, but they can reduce the area in which forests are vulnerable to severe wildfires by accelerating ecologically based forest management.”

Even in cooler high-elevation forests in the Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest that experienced large tree-killing wildfires in the past, the researchers also found that climate change makes it less likely for trees to regenerate after wildfire. In these forests, planting trees after wildfire may take on increased urgency, given a shortening window of opportunity for trees to establish in climate conditions that are warmer and drier than in the past.

The federal government allocated around $3 billion to fund ecological forest management and reforestation efforts across 50 million acres in the next 10 years throughout the West.