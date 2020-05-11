Climate Ready Missoula plan taking final public comment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Climate Ready Missoula Plan is open for the last round of public comment before it heads for a vote next Monday before the City of Missoula and Missoula County to jointly adopt the plan as an amendment to their growth policies.

The Climate Ready Missoula Plan includes climate projections for Missoula County in the coming decades — such as hotter, drier summers; warmer, wetter seasons; more frequent and intense flooding, and longer, smokier fire seasons — and includes 29 goals and 77 strategies to help Missoula adapt to the change.

Residents have until Monday, May 18, to submit comments due to a new City Council policy that extended the time for some public hearings.

"We know that resiliency is of the utmost importance now more than ever and while Climate Ready Missoula is focused primarily on building climate resiliency, it simultaneously builds overall community resiliency," said Chase Jones, the city's energy conservation and climate action coordinator.

Jones and other members of the Climate Ready Missoula committee presented the plan Monday night before City Council and the Board of County Commissioners.