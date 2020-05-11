Climate Ready Missoula plan taking final public comment

The Climate Ready Missoula Plan is open for the last round of public comment before it heads for a vote next Monday before the City of Missoula and Missoula County to jointly adopt the plan as an amendment to their growth policies.
The Climate Ready Missoula Plan includes climate projections for Missoula County in the coming decades — such as hotter, drier summers; warmer, wetter seasons; more frequent and intense flooding, and longer, smokier fire seasons — and includes 29 goals and 77 strategies to help Missoula adapt to the change.
Residents have until Monday, May 18, to submit comments due to a new City Council policy that extended the time for some public hearings.
"We know that resiliency is of the utmost importance now more than ever and while Climate Ready Missoula is focused primarily on building climate resiliency, it simultaneously builds overall community resiliency," said Chase Jones, the city's energy conservation and climate action coordinator.
Jones and other members of the Climate Ready Missoula committee presented the plan Monday night before City Council and the Board of County Commissioners.
"The systems and strategies that need to be deployed are very similar and both make Missoula stronger in the long run, no matter the formidable challenge we face," Jones said.
Just as Missoula implemented strategies to combat COVID-19, the plan outlines how Missoula can address climate change.
It includes goals such as improving indoor air quality in homes during fire season, and strategies to meet those goals such as making portable air cleaners more accessible and educating homeowners about options to create safe indoor air using filters and cleaners.
"We can either decide to do nothing or we can take action and that's what this Climate Ready plan allows us to do," said Councilor Heather Harp, who is part of the Climate Ready team.
The plan's adoption does not have any immediate financial impact on the city's general fund, although individual projects may be brought to City Council for funding approval as the plan is implemented.
