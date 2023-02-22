Climate Smart Glacier Country (CSGC) will host a community conversation on March 4 at Flathead Valley Community College. The meeting will be in the Arts and Technology Building located at 745 Grandview Drive from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

CSGC formed in 2016 as one the first grassroots organizations in the county to address climate issues. The group helped create a Climate Action Plan for the City of Whitefish and brought community members together across the valley to respond to the impacts of a changing climate in the region.

The organization started conversations on a wide range of topics, including wildfire, smoke, green buildings, food, soil, renewable energy and zero waste.

This community discussion will identify local resources to address climate needs and determine roles various organizations can play to contribute to meaningful solutions. The group will explore the valley's climate work history, current players and possible gaps where CSGC might make a difference.

Anyone who is already involved in climate works or wishes to get involved is invited to join this conversation.

Additional information on these events is available on the Climate Smart Glacier Country and Free the Seeds website at climatesmartglaciercountry.org or landtohandmt.org/programs/free-the-seeds.