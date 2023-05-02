Bailey and Brandon Zook started an ambitious climate-resilient construction project on their Northside home last August, an effort they hope will eventually lead them to operate with net-zero carbon emissions.

The couple is doing all the work replacing gas appliances in their house and building an electrified accessory dwelling unit next door.

“We just didn’t want to have any new fossil-fuel infrastructure,” said Brandon.

The ADU has three levels: an upstairs apartment, a downstairs pottery studio and a garage. Some of its innovative features include an electric on-demand water heater, a condensing dryer and an induction cooktop.

“It’s electric everything back here,” Brandon said.

Thoughtful design has been key to the project. Special insulation, air-tight construction and a heat recovery ventilator are all part of the ADU development. In their primary home, meanwhile, the Zooks have only a few gas gadgets left to replace with more climate-friendly models.

The project is anticipated to conclude after just under a year’s time. Although the Zooks admitted they are over budget, Climate Smart Missoula hopes to connect them to rebates and other financial tools to make electrification more affordable.

Abby Huseth, who works at Climate Smart Missoula, used some of those tricks to electrify her Missoula home.

The house, which was built in the 1930s, runs completely on a solar array mounted on her family’s garage. She and her husband, Eric, utilized Clearwater Credit Union’s solar-specific financing to put the panels in place. Abby added that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality offers a renewable energy loan program.

In addition, Missoula County and the City of Missoula are debuting an electrification rebate program in June. Federal opportunities, through tax credits and the Inflation Reduction Act, are also available or soon to be available.

“It’s a pretty darn good deal in Montana right now,” said Amy Cilimburg, executive director of Climate Smart Missoula.

Peter Gurche, a Missoula contractor who recently finished building an all-electric house in Missoula, agreed with Cilimburg and her climate colleagues.

He built his mountain-modern model without any gas hookups, and he hopes his idea sets an example for other builders. Gurche’s philosophy centers around what he calls the “pretty good house” model, his take on climate certification programs like LEDE, which he said involve a lot of hoops to jump through.

While his build might not be entirely up to LEDE’s standards, it nonetheless offers a climate-friendly alternative to traditional construction in Missoula. His house has a small footprint, carbon sequestering walls built with local materials and an electric heat pump that heats the entire house.

Gurche has worked on a few homes throughout the area, and he is hopeful his creativity will take off with builders and buyers throughout the region.

“We’ll be fossil free one day,” Cilimburg said as she admired Gurche’s work.