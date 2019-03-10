Austin Watling wasted little time Sunday, barely coming down from scaling one wall before tying the rope of another to his harness, rubbing chalk onto his hands and heading back up.
“Climbing is life for me at this point in time,” he said.
Watling was one of about 50 climbers competing in Sunday’s Rock the Rec, a climbing competition held at the University of Montana Fitness and Recreation Center.
“There are a lot of people climbing today, more than we’ve ever had, which is exciting,” said Elizabeth Fricke, senior assistant director of Campus Recreation’s Outdoor Program.
In her 14 years with UM, Fricke said this was the busiest she had seen a competition, crediting the high number of participants at Sunday’s competition to the rise in popularity of climbing gyms around the region.
Another factor is kids getting involved in climbing while they are still young. Ryan Newhouse, who came to the competition to watch his daughter Emmy compete, is also a member of the board of Defying Gravity. For the last eight years, the nonprofit has run the Gnar Pirates, Missoula’s youth climbing team.
“The nonprofit is dedicated to getting our youth into climbing both indoor, and outdoor,” Newhouse said.
With more than a dozen members ranging in age from 9 to 18, the Gnar Pirates practice twice a week at Freestone Climbing Center. In addition to hosting an annual competition of its own in the fall, the Booty Bash, the team travels around Montana and surrounding states competing at official USA Climbing events. Last year, Newhouse said one of the team members made it all the way to U.S. Nationals in Oregon.
Most of the team was also participating in Rock the Rec, standing out from the rest of the field in matching team shirts.
“It’s just a really great thing to get kids into. Climbing has been added to the Olympics in 2020 and it’s a great spectator sport,” Newhouse said.
***
Each of the routes put up for Sunday’s competition was assigned a point value based on its difficulty. Climbers could finish as many routes as possible during the competition, with the two highest-scoring bouldering (shorter, no rope routes) and two highest-scoring top-rope routes counting for the final score. Additional points were given out for finishing a route on the first attempt.
This was Watling’s first time competing in the annual Rock the Rec, but he said he was impressed with the quality of the facilities at UM.
“They definitely put a lot of time and effort into making this work so well,” he said.
In addition to climbing indoors, Watling is also a member of the Western Montana Climber’s Coalition, which advocates for increased access for climbers to some of the most popular outdoor locations in the area, many of which are on private of federal land.
“So we will go to those private landowners, or go to the Forest Service and talk to them about what we want to do,” Watling said. “We try to smooth things over in advance so we can all keep going to these places that we love.”