Climbers take the lead at University of Montana

Don’t clip too high, don’t let the rope get wrapped around the legs and don’t bite the rope.
These warnings about the hazards of climbing opened up the second day of a course on lead climbing Saturday at the recreation center on the University of Montana campus.
“In climbing, you’ll never be absolutely safe. There’s always a danger there, but we want to make sure climbers are as secure as they can be,” said Philip Buttschardt, one of two instructors with UM Campus Recreation hosting the course.
Lead climbing, as opposed to top rope climbing, has outdoor enthusiasts scaling rock walls and clipping their way up as they go without the safety of an anchor rope should they lose their grip. Their safety remains in the hands of a second person carrying the slack of the rope, belaying the potential fall.
While Buttschardt shot up the climbing wall, clipping his rope the entire way up, he gave a demonstration of the belayer’s role by letting himself drop. JeniBeth Gurney caught his 195 pounds in midair before easing him to the ground.
“When I first moved to Missoula, it seemed like everyone I knew was rock climbing. When I tried it, I loved it enough that I wanted to become an instructor,” said Gurney, who started climbing two years prior through courses offered by campus recreation.
Before letting students take to the climbing wall themselves, Gurney and Buttschardt walked them through the essentials of preparation: how to tie a stopper knot, how to clip properly into a bolt and how to feed the rope through a belay device.
Despite the science journal Wilderness and Environmental Medicine publishing an article recently that reported less than 1% of all climbing accidents in the United States result in death, Gurney said the first day of the class was dedicated to addressing all of the dangers associated with climbing.
“It’s important for both the climber to keep these things in mind, and for the person belaying to keep the climber in check as well,” she said.
Students then went through drills of reacting to a fall that still kept them on the ground. Hamish Thompson, a sophomore at UM, fed a rope attached to Gurney while she took small steps away from him. At the call of “clipping” or “slipping,” he either let the rope slide through his belaying device or reeled it in.
“I’ve been doing this on-and-off for about two years, but I needed the extra instruction,” said Thompson, who learned to climb through his father.
Thompson said he plans to do some climbing with his sister in Moab over spring break, and registered for Saturday’s class to ensure both of them stay as safe as they can.
Campus recreation holds courses on climbing and becoming certified to teach climbing in the spring and fall semesters. It also holds weekly belaying clinics and a women’s climbing night. Those interested in registering can visit umt.edu/crec/Outdoor/wall.php.