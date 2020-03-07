Climbers take the lead at University of Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before letting students take to the climbing wall themselves, Gurney and Buttschardt walked them through the essentials of preparation: how to tie a stopper knot, how to clip properly into a bolt and how to feed the rope through a belay device.

Despite the science journal Wilderness and Environmental Medicine publishing an article recently that reported less than 1% of all climbing accidents in the United States result in death, Gurney said the first day of the class was dedicated to addressing all of the dangers associated with climbing.

“It’s important for both the climber to keep these things in mind, and for the person belaying to keep the climber in check as well,” she said.

Students then went through drills of reacting to a fall that still kept them on the ground. Hamish Thompson, a sophomore at UM, fed a rope attached to Gurney while she took small steps away from him. At the call of “clipping” or “slipping,” he either let the rope slide through his belaying device or reeled it in.

“I’ve been doing this on-and-off for about two years, but I needed the extra instruction,” said Thompson, who learned to climb through his father.