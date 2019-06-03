The two largest health care providers in the Missoula area are moving to expand access to behavioral health services in their clinics.
Providence Health and Services Montana, which operates St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula and clinics throughout western Montana, has announced that a new Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH) Network Project will expand that type of care across all nine primary clinics.
Meanwhile, Community Physician Group will also move to integrate behavioral health in its primary care clinics to expand access to timely and affordable mental health and substance use treatment for as many as 20,000 Missoulians and residents of neighboring communities every year.
Behavioral health treatment includes mental health treatment as well as substance use disorders and other addiction treatment. Both health care organizations sent out press releases saying individuals struggling with mental health or substance use disorders are often at a greater risk for chronic health issues, so coordinated behavioral health treatment can reduce health care spending and improve lives.
Providence and Community both recently received two-year grants of $200,000 from the Montana Healthcare Foundation to support IBH expansion. The model of care will be implemented in Providence clinics in Missoula, Stevensville, Florence, Ronan and Polson, as well as six Community clinics in Missoula, Stevensville, Frenchtown and Lolo at various stages over two years.
“The IBH model will encourage patients to be inherently involved in their treatment plans, care goals and care plans,” said Providence Medical Group COO Jani Huston. “The long-term goal is to achieve reductions in emergency department utilization and inpatient stays, a reduction in emergent mental health issues, reduced rates of suicide and substance use, and overall cost savings.”
Liz Davies, the behavioral health manager at Community Physician Group, said research shows that people who die by suicide are more likely to have seen their primary care provider than any other health care professional shortly before their death, so primary care teams are in a unique position to prevent suicides among their patients.
Community Physician Group’s primary care teams will provide universal screening, evidence-based treatment and data tracking to improve outcomes and facilitate care coordination across the hospital platform, she noted. This effort will help the organization meet what she calls “the tremendous needs of the greater Missoula community by increasing their capacity to provide the full continuum of care for patients with mental illness and substance use disorders.”
“We are looking forward to spearheading this project and leading a new shift in the way care is delivered in Missoula,” Davies said. “Medical providers will now have the tools they need to care for the whole patient in an integrated and coordinated fashion leading to a much higher likelihood of success.”
Thanks to the Montana Healthcare Foundation, providers will also receive technical assistance and training from the National Council for Behavioral Health in Washington, D.C.
“This is an innovative, best practice that connects a patient to the support system and resources needed while visiting their primary care provider,” said Fran Albrecht, Providence Montana Health Foundation chief philanthropy officer. “Ultimately, this eases the way for the patient, helping individuals navigate their sometimes complex health journey.”
According to Providence communications manager JoAnn Hoven, Providence seeks to provide a seamless care journey for patients to manage their mental health, behavioral health, and other co-occurring health problems, such as high blood pressure or diabetes. Additional licensed clinical social workers have been added to the staff in primary care clinics.
Hoven said social workers have received patient feedback demonstrating the positive benefits derived from behavioral health interventions, with some saying it helped manage their anxiety and gave them the tools to feel empowered.
Created in 2013, the Montana Healthcare Foundation has approximately $170 million in assets, making it Montana’s largest health-focused private foundation. For more information visit www.mthcf.org.