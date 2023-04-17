A Clinton business owner admitted to federal allegations that he used a $400,000 federal loan for personal purchases instead of economic relief caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Damon A. Wahl, 46, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and to money laundering on Friday. Wahl faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for July 26.

Missoula U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Court documents allege that Wahl, the owner of Wahl's Roofing LLC in Clinton, got a $405,400 loan from the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program in July 2021. Loans from the program were intended to give relief to small businesses and nonprofits suffering loss of revenue as a result of the pandemic, the press release stated.

Loan recipients were required to certify under the law that any loan money they received would be used solely for business-related expenses, like payroll and operating expenses.

Wahl is accused of writing in his loan application that he planned to used the money to finish his shop, pay employees and buy equipment for the roofing business.

Instead, he used at least $160,000 for personal expenses, according to the press release. This included $13,900 for an ATV, $21,000 for a new Harley-Davidson motorcycle and $14,700 for a camper.

"When interviewed about the loan, Wahl said he knew he needed to spend the loan on his business and admitted he did not," the press release stated. Wahl also pleaded guilty to a forfeiture charge, and has to give up a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a 2018 Hideout camper trailer and a 2013 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI and IRS.