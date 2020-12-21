Clinton crash kills one

A 52-year-old Clinton man died Monday in a car crash near Clinton, Montana.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is working to notify the man’s family and has not yet released his name. No other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Montana Highway Patrol found the man’s 2008 red Dodge overturned in Rock Creek near Rock Creek Road and Valley of the Moon Road. Troopers have not determined what time the crash occurred or where the man was coming from or headed.

The crash report said the man was travelling north on Rock Creek Road. The road was icy and when the man reached a right-hand curve in the road, his Dodge went straight, flipping over and landing in the creek. By the time Montana Highway Patrol arrived at about 4 a.m., the man was dead.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

As of Monday, 200 people in Montana have died in motor-vehicle crashes this year. That is compared to 182 people in 2019 during the same time period.

