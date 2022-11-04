Clinton park, beset by hazardous materials, gets new life

CLINTON — When the Clinton Community Center was condemned due to hazardous materials this past spring, this small town lost its only multi-use gathering space.

But now the asbestos-ridden building, along with a forlorn ballfield and an underutilized 20-acre public riparian park, could get a big refresh thanks to a federal grant and work by Missoula County.

The Clinton Community Park is a five-acre park that serves the community of roughly 700 people a 15-minute drive on Interstate 90 east of Missoula.

It was established in 1973 as a home for the Clinton Community Center building and an adjacent softball/baseball field.

However, in the spring of this year, the federal Environmental Protection Agency conducted sampling as part of its Brownfields program. Inspectors found asbestos, mold and lead-based paint on the exterior of the building as well as in the soil.

“Essentially, the building fell into disrepair,” explained Travis Ross, a parks and trails administrator with the county. “There had been some safety concerns, there had been a water leak and the condition had just deteriorated.”

Now, the EPA has given the county a technical grant, in the form of hiring a consulting firm, to conduct master planning for the park "with the goal of seeing the land revitalized," Ross said.

“We’re using this as an opportunity to work with the community and nearby property owners to develop a plan that best fits what the community needs, what they are interested in and what recreational opportunities are there.”

In the future, the county could get a grant to help build a skatepark, a community garden or a perimeter trail at the site.

“We’ve had some donors that have showed some interest in a skatepark,” Ross noted.

He said that the community can currently gather at either the school building or Poor Henry’s bar.

“There’s limitations with both of those,” he said.

For birthday parties on weekends, for example, there’s not a lot of options for a public gathering. He said they’ve gotten great feedback on the project so far, with about 50 people coming for one design meeting.

It hasn’t been determined yet whether the Community Center building will get razed or just be rehabilitated.

Chelsea Walmsley, a longtime Clinton resident, said there’s a whole lot of kids that don’t have a lot of options in the area.

“I think we have a lot of kids out here that are very outdoorsy and do a lot of hunting, but for kids that don’t have that access or mentorship for hunting we don’t have a lot,” she said. “This project would kind of give them a different outlet for it, different activities. It would help with the school doing community projects and it would be a nice place for the kids to coexist.”

The school playground is for younger kids, she noted.

“For older kids we don’t have much else to do,” she said.

Another aspect of the project is the opportunity to revitalize the Clinton Conservation Park, a 20-acre parcel between Clinton and the Clark Fork River.

“This natural area is largely within the floodplain and has high natural resource and habitat value,” Ross said. “Accessing the park has been historically difficult.”

He said it’s likely that trails leading to the park could get built.

Master planning for individual parks doesn’t happen very often, Ross said, because it’s expensive. So this opportunity to use a federal grant is rare and exciting.

“We want to help the community realize its vision for the site,” he said. “The goal is not to impose a staff vision but to facilitate hearing and compiling what the community wants to see. So we’re excited to get active participation and generally excited about what could be at this space.”

For more information visit online at missoulacountyvoice.com/clinton-community-park-design-planning/.