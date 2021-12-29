Clinton pastor files new complaint, adds National Association of Realtors as defendant

A Clinton pastor suing the Missoula Organization of Realtors filed an amended complaint adding the National Association of Realtors as a defendant in the suit.

The updated complaint, filed in Missoula County District Court on Dec. 17, alleges the national group enacted, through their code of ethics, what amounts to religious bigotry. It also says the Code of Ethics makes the recitation of Bible verses subject to the code’s “hate speech” prohibition.

Brandon Huber is the lead pastor at the Clinton Community Church. He filed a lawsuit in early November against the Missoula Organization of Realtors, which said he had violated their hate speech policy. The church had partnered with the Missoula Food Bank for a lunch event known as “Kids Eat Free” for several years. The church found out in June about LGBTQ+ pride inserts used in the lunch program, determined they were “contrary to the Church’s teachings” and opted to start its own community lunch program. The inserts had “Pride” written on the front, along with “love always wins” and “love is love” messages.

In his complaint, Huber argues that the Missoula Organization of Realtors' hate-speech prohibition violated the Montana Constitution and is too vague under state contract law to be enforced. He has been a member of the group since August 2020 and works as a part-time agent for Windermere Real Estate in Missoula.

In a May 2021 meeting, the NAR Professional Standards Committee discussed the hate speech clause, the complaint says. A committee member inquired whether quoting directly from scripture without offering an interpretation could be a violation of the hate speech clause.

“Matt Difanis, the chair of NAR's Professional Standards Committee, confirmed during the meeting that quoting a scripture ‘word for word, if it otherwise rose to the level of harassing speech, hate speech, epithets or slurs, could still be a violation of Article 10 of NAR's Code of Ethics,’” the amended complaint says.

Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, says the addition of the national group does not come as a surprise. Earlier this month, the alliance called on the National Association of Realtors, the Montana Association of Realtors, the Missoula Organization of Realtors and Windermere Real Estate to disassociate from Huber.

The alliance fully supports NAR, Weyandt said, adding he believes Huber is suing to remove protections that exist for the greater good in efforts to justify Huber’s discriminatory actions against the LGBTQ+ community.

“Realtors must practice their profession without bias, be it implied bias, overt bias, or systematic bias. Harboring hate and bias prevents a Realtor from treating a client with the equity and dignity every client deserves,” he said.

“The American justice system is in place for a reason, and as we've seen over the past few years, justice can prevail and we hope that folks who violate civil rights, folks who overtly discriminate, folks who spew hate or take unjust actions are eventually held accountable,” Weyandt continued. “I expect this case to be no different.”

The amended complaint also adds a claim under the Montana Human Rights Act, saying the Montana Discrimination in Housing Annotated Code makes it unlawful to deny membership participation in a multiple-listing service or real estate brokers organization because of religion. It does not mention anything about housing discrimination based on an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity.

The National Association of Realtors said in a statement that they are reviewing the new complaint, and based on an initial review the allegations contain numerous inaccuracies regarding the association's policies on hate speech. They did not elaborate on what the inaccuracies were.

"Discriminatory conduct, including hate speech, is directly contrary to who [Realtors] are and should not be tolerated in any profession. Both NAR and MOR are confident this practice will withstand judicial scrutiny," NAR Vice President of Communications Mantill Williams said.

