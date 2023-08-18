Construction will start next week on a new skatepark in Clinton after the community raised nearly $111,000 for the new gathering space.

On Monday, the Missoula County commissioners voted to chip in $20,000 in the form of a 2023 Parks and Trails Matching Grant Program award. Montana Pool Service, a nonprofit founded by Pearl Jam bassist (and Missoula resident) Jeff Ament kicked in $100,000, and the Montana Skateparks Association brought another $50,000 to the table.

The project includes construction of a roughly 7,000-square-foot skatepark within Clinton’s Community Park. The facility will be designed for multi-use activity and will include an integrated pump track and learning area with flatter, slower features for beginners.

“Clinton Community Park, which has long served as an important recreation and community gathering space, is 5 acres in area and consists of an overgrown ballfield and a church building formerly used as a community center,” explained Jackson Lee of the county’s Parks, Trails and Open Lands office. “Missoula County, the site owner, has a vested interest in developing the Clinton Community Park into a public asset for the Clinton community … this project is the first step in returning the park to a vibrant gathering space.”

Fundraising efforts will continue through construction as the working group looks to secure funding for supporting amenities, Lee said.

“Dependent on level of funding secured, these supporting amenities will include establishment of a parking lot off Silver Street, an approximately 800-square-foot picnic pavilion, garbage service and portable restroom facilities and installation of fencing along Silver Street and around the perimeter of the newly established parking area," he said.

Lee said it was “amazing” how much money the Clinton Community Park Working Group raised since early this year.

“It’s impressive,” he said. “And to add that less than 10% of the total skatepark construction costs is being sourced from county funds. Local contractors, engineers, materials suppliers, community members-turned-fundraisers have stepped up in spades to provide support to this project, donating their time, passion and expertise to ensure this neighborhood park is a product for celebration for the people that call Clinton, Montana home.”

Construction is set to begin on Aug. 21.

All three Missoula County commissioners supported the motion.

When the Clinton Community Center was condemned due to the presence of hazardous materials like asbestos in the spring of 2022, the small community of about 700 people east of Missoula lost its only public, multi-use gathering space.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency gave the county a technical grant, in the form of hiring a consulting firm, to conduct master planning for the park with the goal of seeing the land revitalized.

Travis Ross, a parks and trails administrator with the county, said back then that a skatepark was high on the list because it would serve as a place where people of all ages could gather.

"We’re using this as an opportunity to work with the community and nearby property owners to develop a plan that best fits what the community needs, what they are interested in and what recreational opportunities are there," Ross said at the time.