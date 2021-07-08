Closing arguments made in trial of Missoula man who threatened city council

Coolidge called council members Heather Harp, John Contos and Jesse Ramos as witnesses. They testified they did not feel unsafe or threatened by Bryant.

Mayor Engen testified that he was not afraid of Bryant's behavior, though he and other people were uncomfortable.

Bryant, testifying in his defense, spoke at length about his time in the Air Force, specifically his work in drone programs and the long-lasting trauma he claimed to sustain as a result of that line of work.

“I cried every time I witnessed a death,” Bryant said. “It absolutely destroyed me.”

He did not expect his video to be sent to council members, he said, adding the video was edited in a way that took his statements out of context.

He continued to say he does not condone physical violence. During cross-examination, Missoula Chief Deputy County Attorney Matt Jennings asked Bryant if he is comfortable with physically harming others.

Bryant replied if the parties in question were killing others, he wouldn't have anything against it.

Thursday concluded with closing arguments.