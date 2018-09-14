The window to enjoy Going-to-the-Sun Road is closing fast.
The Howe Ridge fire closed the iconic highway’s western segment for nearly a month. It’s now open to park shuttles, and the eastern stretch from St. Mary’s to Logan Pass remains fully accessible. But on Friday afternoon, Glacier announced that road access to Logan Pass will end on Oct. 20.
In addition, from Oct.15-19, the stretch from the Apgar Loop Road to Avalanche Campground will close to all traffic except administrative and local residents’ vehicles, according to the news release. That closure will allow park crews to install a culvert beneath the road to resolve drainage issues.
Hiker-biker access beyond Avalanche will resume Oct. 20. Vehicle access to Avalanche will also resume then, and continue until the gate closes at Lake McDonald Lodge on or before Dec. 15.