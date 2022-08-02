Clues sought in five Flathead fires

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office seeks information about a string of fires from Sunday and Monday that were started around the county.

All of the fires were extinguished, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office stated. Four of the five burns were reported Sunday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m.

The first fire was set Sunday afternoon at about 3:50 p.m. on Auction Road, about 3/4 of a mile east of Highway 93 in south Kalispell. The second blaze was also in south Kalispell at 3:50 p.m., this time at the intersection of Wiley Dike Road and North Somers Road.

Third and fourth were fires ignited at the same time in Bigfork. Both were along Bigfork Stage Road. The first was about 3/4 of a mile south of Highway 83, the other was on the same road just a mile south.

On Monday afternoon at 2:35 p.m., a fifth blaze was reported at Elk Springs Lane in Ferndale, just 1/2 of a mile east of Highway 83.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who was in the vicinities of the reported fires or has surveillance footage to call the detective's division of the sheriff's office at 406-758-5600.