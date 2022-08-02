 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick topical

Clues sought in five Flathead fires

  • 0
Suspicious Flathead County fires

Five fires of suspicious origin are under investigation in Flathead County. All were suppressed after discovery on Sunday and Monday. 

 Flathead County Sheriff's Office

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office seeks information about a string of fires from Sunday and Monday that were started around the county. 

All of the fires were extinguished, a Facebook post from the sheriff's office stated. Four of the five burns were reported Sunday afternoon shortly before 4 p.m. 

The first fire was set Sunday afternoon at about 3:50 p.m. on Auction Road, about 3/4 of a mile east of Highway 93 in south Kalispell. The second blaze was also in south Kalispell at 3:50 p.m., this time at the intersection of Wiley Dike Road and North Somers Road. 

Third and fourth were fires ignited at the same time in Bigfork. Both were along Bigfork Stage Road. The first was about 3/4 of a mile south of Highway 83, the other was on the same road just a mile south. 

People are also reading…

On Monday afternoon at 2:35 p.m., a fifth blaze was reported at Elk Springs Lane in Ferndale, just 1/2 of a mile east of Highway 83.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who was in the vicinities of the reported fires or has surveillance footage to call the detective's division of the sheriff's office at 406-758-5600. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

McKinney Fire leaves structures ruined in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News