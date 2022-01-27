CMC, nurses reach auditor agreement, continue monitoring pay crisis

Community Medical Center has agreed to a demand by local nurses asking the medical group to bring on an independent auditor to assess the company's pay crisis.

The situation started in December and has been plaguing nurses and other hourly employees at CMC for over a month. Over 250 nurses say they've been shorted in hourly wages for pay periods in December in amounts ranging up to thousands of dollars.

Both CMC and MNA attribute the pay issues to a ransomware attack on CMC’s timekeeping software vendor, Kronos Enterprise system.

The Montana Nurses Association requested CMC retain a third-party auditor earlier this week and gave the hospital until Wednesday to meet this demand or be faced with a lawsuit.

In a new letter sent Wednesday to CMC's attorney, MNA's attorney says the hospital agreed to hire a third-party auditor "to ensure the accuracy of all compensation."

MNA continues to urge CMC to provide supplemental checks to affected staff who can show the amount of their underpayments.

"MNA will remain vigilant and is prepared to vigorously defend the rights of any nurses who do not receive the compensation they have earned," the letter reads.

CMC said Thursday they are pleased to retain the services of a third-party, independent auditor "to review and validate the accuracy of the hospital's payroll reconciliation process."

"Community Medical Center looks forward to a final resolution of this matter, and to the restoration of confidence among staff regarding the integrity of the restored Kronos payroll timekeeping system," CMC Marketing Director Megan Condra said.

The Montana Nurses Association is represented by McConnell Law Offices PLLC and Raph Graybill of Graybill Law Firm PC. CMC is represented by Glenn Bunting of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP out of Atlanta.

