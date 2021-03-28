Coal miner hit with $60M fine for selenium damage

Canadian coal company Teck Resources has paid a $60 million fine after pleading guilty to pollution discharges that have killed nearly all the fish in nearby waters.

Canadian investigators found the mining company discharged hazardous amounts of selenium and calcite into the Fording River from two coal mines in the Elk Valley, just north of Eureka, Montana. Some of that selenium has been connected to fish damage in Montana Koocanusa Reservoir and the Kootenai River, resulting in strict new water quality standards imposed by the state Board of Environmental Review last year.

The decision came down Friday in a Canadian federal court in Fernie, British Columbia. By reaching a financial settlement, the company avoided a full trial. The fine is 10 times as large as any previous punishment imposed under Canada’s Fisheries Act.

In a press release on Friday, Teck President Don Lindsay apologized and took responsibility for the damage. He also said the company had invested about $1 billion in water treatment facilities and pledged to spend up to $655 million more over the next four years to protect the watershed.