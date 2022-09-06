Coalition awarded $45M to expand economic opportunity in Native communities

The Mountain | Plains Regional Native Community Development Financial Institutions Coalition will receive about $45 million to accelerate growth of the Indigenous finance sector and expand economic opportunity in Native American communities through a partnership with nine Native organizations.

Led by the Four Bands Community Fund Inc., the coalition serves Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Coalition members include Montana Native Growth Fund, based in Hays, NACDC Financial Services Inc., based in Browning, Plenty Doors Community Development Corporation, headquartered in Crow Agency, Native American Development Corporation, in Billings, and People’s Partner for Community Development in Lame Deer.

The coalition seeks to reverse historical disinvestment and inequities for Native communities through locally-led finance infrastructure that supports Indigenous businesses. In their application, the coalition outlined five projects, which focus on finance industry growth in Indigenous communities, workforce development, implementing non-physical infrastructure to share services, create a Crow Nation Innovation Center to support business incubation and entrepreneurial development and use the Regional Revolving Loan Fund to distribute funds and support growth.

Angie Main, executive director of NACDC Financial Services Inc., said the organization plans to use some of the funding for trainings on historical trauma. She hopes the sessions will help individuals overcome traumatic experiences with money management.

“This is a pot of money that is more than we’ve ever had before,” Main said. “It’s going to help seed long-term economic growth for our families and our communities. … We’ve been celebrating since Friday when the announcement was made.”

Funding was made possible through the Build Back Better Regional Challenge — a $1 billion grant competition created through the American Rescue Plan Act — which aims to boost economic recovery from the pandemic and rebuild communities, including those dealing with long-term disinvestment. Selected from more than 500 applicants, 21 regional coalitions each received between $25 million and $65 million to fund 123 projects benefiting 24 states.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the funding will help the coalition “expand economic opportunity in Native American communities that will drive business development, job creation and innovation for decades to come.”

The U.S. Economic Development Administration will provide the funding to a Regional Revolving Loan Fund, which is intended to distribute investments to Native entrepreneurs and small businesses. Funds will also be used to establish a workforce training program, improve data infrastructure among other investments, according to a news release.