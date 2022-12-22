Cobell Scholarship accepting applications

The Cobell Scholarship, which aims to elevate opportunities for Native college students by supporting access to higher education, is now accepting applications.

Applications are due by March 31, 2023.

Cobell Scholarships are merit-based, annual awards available to any post-secondary student who is an enrolled member of a federally recognized tribe, enrolled in or plans to enroll in full-time study and is degree-seeking while attending any nationally, regionally and industry accredited nonprofit, public and private institution.

Students should apply at cobellscholar.org. Submissions require an applicant profile, eligibility form and responses to questions about the scholarship opportunity. No documentation is required unless the applicant is selected as a finalist in early May.

Scholarship reviewers evaluate applications for academic strength, writing skills and other criteria. Indigenous Education Inc. extends scholarship offers based on the number of completed applications and available funds provided by the Cobell Board of Trustees.

Scholarships vary by degree. Last year, scholarships were up to $10,000 for returning undergraduate applicants, up to $12,500 for graduate and professional students and up to $7,500 for vocational students. About 28% of applicants last year received an award.

Elouise Cobell, Blackfeet, in 1996 was the lead plaintiff in a class action lawsuit, demanding back payment and better accounting on Individual Money Accounts managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The federal government settled 13 years later for $3.4 billion — the largest settlement in U.S. history.

To learn more, visit cobellscholar.org, email scholarships@cobellscholar.org or call 505-313-0032.