Law enforcement seized cocaine, firearms and multiple vehicles from a Missoula residence on Tuesday during a raid on a suspected drug trafficker.
Charging documents filed Wednesday state the Missoula Drug task Force executed a search warrant on a "Country Christian Center" bus they believe was used to transport drugs between Spokane and Missoula. Along with the bus, authorities impounded a 1977 Volkswagen van with "PHISH" spray painted on the exterior, four motorcycles and a utility trailer.
On the "Christian" bus, registered to 39-year-old Nathaniel Vincent Long, police reportedly found 114 grams of field-tested cocaine. Long was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Tuesday several hours after the raid.
Inside the home, police also seized six firearms, including a Masterpiece Arms Inc. fully automatic 9-millimeter machine gun, a 12-gauge shotgun and multiple handguns.
Charging documents state law enforcement observed Long driving the bus on Interstate 90 from the Idaho border to Missoula. Police then executed the search warrant immediately after Long parked the bus at his residence at 114 S. 6th St. West, according to court documents.
Long faces 15 felony charges following the raid, including possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, another drug charge related to a baggie of psychedelic mushrooms found on the property and unlawful use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture.
Missoula Detective Sean Manraksa said in charging documents that drug dealers commonly hold the profits of distribution in assets such as the vehicles and firearms in this case.
County jail records available online show Long was released on Thursday. His bond had been set at $10,000.