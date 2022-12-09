Code reform kicks off Tuesday evening at Fairgrounds

The City of Missoula will kick off its Our Missoula: Growth Policy Update and Code Reform Project with an informative public event on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Commercial Building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event starts promptly at 6 p.m.

The event’s co-host is the city’s community partner Common Good Missoula. Parks and Recreation will provide child care. Light snacks will be provided. The event will also be broadcast on MCAT’s Local Live website.

The project aims to update the city’s Growth Policy, which is Missoula’s vision for future growth, as well as modernize and streamline its zoning and development code, which is the set of key tools for carrying out that vision. The kickoff event will use Common Good Missoula’s civic academy model, led by city staff and Common Good members. Participants can expect to learn:

• What Missoula’s Growth Policy is and how it functions

• How zoning and development code works and why it matters at the neighborhood level

• The history of human habitation in the Missoula valley and the advent of the built environment in modern times

• Why public participation in a zoning code overhaul is important

• Goals of the project

The City’s Community Planning, Development & Innovation department is leading the project, recognizing that the city needs updated policies and codes to respond to today’s challenges, especially housing affordability, equity and climate change.

Former Missoula Mayor John Engen helped conceive and supported the project, and Mayor Jordan Hess continues that support.

Common Good Missoula is an alliance of 35 organizations that include health care providers, labor unions, faith communities, labor unions, neighborhoods and nonprofits.