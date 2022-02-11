Cody Marble wrongful conviction claim continues through Missoula court, DOC makes assistance payments

The state's first court case to obtain compensation for a wrongfully convicted man is moving forward in Missoula County District Court.

Cody Marble filed his claim for compensation under House Bill 92 in September. The measure provides $60,000 per year spent in prison and $25,000 for each year spent under state supervision after their release.

The Montana Department of Corrections, meanwhile, has met its obligations in HB 92, and issued Marble two separate payments for housing and transitional assistance.

Marble’s story started back in 2002, when he was accused of raping a 13-year-old boy at the Missoula County Juvenile Detention Center — Marble was 17 at the time. He was convicted of a felony sexual assault charge and sentenced to a 20-year term with 15 of those years suspended. He was incarcerated in total for about 14 years, bouncing among facilities across the state.

In 2017, Missoula County Judge Edward McLean granted a motion to dismiss the case and Marble was exonerated — he has maintained his innocence throughout the process.

Attorneys for the state and for Marble, 37, met for a conference Thursday afternoon in Missoula County District Court. Attorneys for both Marble and the state requested several months for discovery before trial. Judge Shane Vannatta noted the complicated nature of the case.

“The case poses an interesting situation and the law is an interesting law, so we will work through it together,” Judge Vannatta said.

A final pre-trial order date was set for June in 2023, with a trial to follow after that.

House Bill 92 was passed during the 2021 legislative session and allows wrongfully convicted individuals to receive compensation.

Last month, the Montana Department of Corrections provided Marble with a $5,000 transition assistance grant, a required part of the bill. Additionally, the DOC gave Marble a three-month rental voucher for $1,200 on Wednesday, a statement from DOC Communications Director Carolynn Bright said. Marble currently lives in Conrad.

The bill also required Marble to drop a federal lawsuit he had against Missoula County over the conviction.

The compensation package was the product of two years of bipartisan engineering between legislative sessions with input from exonerees like Marble. Despite the bill sailing through legislative committees, Gov. Greg Gianforte returned it to lawmakers with conditional approval: The county where the person was wrongfully convicted would have to put up 75% of the payment, and to be eligible for compensation, that person cannot sue the state for any additional damages through civil proceedings in federal court.

Lawmakers approved the changes; had they rejected them, Gianforte would have vetoed the bill.

Reform advocates bashed the changes, saying they eliminated the opportunity for exonerees to pursue civil action against “bad actors” among police or prosecutors who withheld evidence.

The compensation measure sunsets in 2023, meaning lawmakers will have to reapprove the program in the next legislative session.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Zoe Buchli Criminal Justice reporter Follow Zoe Buchli Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today