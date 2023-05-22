The layoffs at Missoula tech company Cognizant-ATG last week impacted between 20-25 workers, two sources within the company told the Missoulian.

Before last week, Cognizant-ATG employed roughly 300 people in town, so the cuts represent somewhere in the neighborhood of about 8% of the total workforce.

Cognizant is a multinational company headquartered in New Jersey. In 2018, Cognizant began the process of acquiring ATG (Advanced Technology Group). That merger was officially completed late in 2022, according to employees at the company.

The Cognizant-ATG Customer Success Campus, two shiny new buildings, were built in the Old Sawmill District in 2022. The grand-opening celebration featured Montana Governor Greg Gianforte.

In a statement, a Cognizant official said the company is still planning to have a strong presence here.

“Cognizant maintains its strong commitment to Missoula, Montana, and the University of Montana," said Jeff DeMarrais, the chief communications officer for Cognizant. "As reported in the latest Economic Impact study, the contributions made by ATG/Cognizant to the Missoula area economy remain substantial. The company’s economic contributions since 2017 have more than tripled in terms of employment, and grown fivefold in terms output, exceeding $122 million in 2021. While we do not comment on employee matters, we can confirm that there were a few roles eliminated during a recent restructuring.”

Last week, the Missoulian reported that three high-level executives at Cognizant-ATG were laid off. That included Tom Stergios, the senior vice president of strategy. Stergios founded the Missoula Solutions Center of ATG in 2011 and built up the office in downtown Missoula to over a hundred employees. One employee said that Stergios and another executive, Holly Colbert, were able to attend a farewell party inside the building two days after they lost their jobs.

The company has been a success story for Missoula's economy, paying higher-than-average wages to local workers. Many of the employees are Salesforce consultants, but there are other types of jobs as well.

According to CrunchBase, roughly 240,000 tech workers have been laid off in the United States since the start of 2022. Even the largest companies like Meta have seen lots of job losses.

According to a recent press release from the company about its first-quarter 2023 earnings, Cognizant has initiated a NextGen program aimed at simplifying its operating model, optimizing corporate functions and consolidating and realigning office space to reflect the post-pandemic hybrid work environment.

"Our drive for simplification will include operating with fewer layers in an effort to enhance agility and enable faster decision making," the release stated. "We expect the savings generated by the program to help fund continued investments in our people, revenue growth opportunities and the modernization of our office space."

The company expects to record costs of about $200 million in employee severance payments in 2023 and 2024, along with roughly $200 million of costs related to the consolidation of office space.

"We expect the personnel-related actions of this program to impact approximately 3,500 employees, or approximately 1% of our workforce," the release said.