Missoula County Public Schools canceled this week's focus groups intended to help guide the district's search for a new superintendent and will reschedule them for a later date.
Superintendent Mark Thane is retiring June 30.
Sunday evening, MCPS Communications Director Hatton Littman sent an email noting that, "due to the current weather pattern, the consultants from Ray and Associates are unable to make it into Missoula for the scheduled focus groups on February 25th - 27th."
The district is looking into rescheduling the focus groups for March 11-13.
***
The following schools are closed for Monday, Feb. 25:
- Columbia Falls School District
- Corvallis School District
- Hamilton School District
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
***
The West Central Montana Avalanche Center updated its avalanche advisory to note dangerous avalanche conditions in the Bitterroot Mountains.
"The current avalanche danger is HIGH from Granite Pass south to Lost Trail Pass. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. Travel in and around avalanche terrain is not recommended. For the rest of the forecast area, the avalanche danger is CONSIDERABLE," the center advised.
The high danger warning will remain in effect through Monday.