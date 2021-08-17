Cold front squashes temps, western Montana fire growth

The fire nine miles east of Polson above Flathead Lake was mostly smoldering and creeping on Monday, and covers about 2,230 acres. Firefighters reported much of the heavy fuel in the area was wetter than usual, giving them an advantage in containing the fire’s spread. Management of the fire returned to local firefighting agencies on Sunday.

Hay Creek

Much of this 2,900-acre fire four miles west of Polebridge has moved into mop-up stage as firefighters patrolled for hot spots inside its perimeter. The water-dropping helicopter assigned to it has also been sharing time at a new Big Hawk fire in the Jewel Basin east of Bigfork over the weekend, as well as the Boulder 2700 fire. The area is expected to get up to an inch of rain out of this week’s cold front.

Granite Pass Complex

The four fires burning near Lolo Pass showed little activity in the past several days as crews focused on mop-up action. The BM Hill fire remains the largest at 5,005 acres a half-mile north of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center along Highway 12. Firefighters have been removing structure protection and picking up hoses as the rehabilitation phase of the fire gets underway.