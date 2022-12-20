Cold threatens vulnerable populations, piping in homes

A short but vicious cold snap predicted for Tuesday night through early Friday morning poses a threat to people without housing and to utilities that serve homes and other structures.

Temperatures in Missoula are forecast to plunge to -30 degrees overnight Wednesday into Thursday, with a wind chill of nearly -40 degrees. At middle and high elevations surrounding the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys, the wind chill could drop to -62 degrees. The National Weather Service on Tuesday predicted that 4–6 inches of snow would pile up in Missoula through Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by biting wind and immediately followed by deadly cold temperatures.

The cold elevates the risk of water pipes freezing in homes and other buildings. It also will likely result in all-time high demand for natural gas and electricity used for heat, risking outages. And the frigid conditions are especially harrowing for people who do not have housing or other shelter, or a way to keep warm. In such conditions, frostbite can set in on exposed skin in less than five minutes, and it's dangerous to be outside.

"(It's) concerning from all kinds of medical conditions that could arise from being exposed to that kind of weather," said Ashley Trautman, the University of Montana School of Social Work chair and a professor in the program. "One of the primary ways, obviously, is just the threat to physical safety being in those conditions."

Emily Armstrong, manager of Missoula's Houseless Initiatives Program, said in an emailed statement Tuesday morning that "extreme cold weather is a significant threat to our neighbors who are unhoused. We created the Emergency Winter Shelter program as a life-saving program to offer neighbors a warm space when the temperature is not survivable. Winter Shelter has seen higher demand than ever before this year and we expect that to continue this week."

The Emergency Winter Shelter is located at 1919 North Ave. West in Missoula, at the intersection of North Avenue West and South Johnson Street. The city-owned facility is operated by the Poverello Center overnight shelter, located at 1110 West Broadway St. Information for both shelters is available at 406-728-1809. Now in its third winter, the Emergency Winter Shelter has seen record use so far this winter season, with 130–150 guests each night. With food donations lagging and guest capacity outstripped by demand, Missoula City and County and the nonprofit Human Resources Council each pledged additional funding for the shelter totaling $126,800.

"They really need donations of money to buy food," Ginny Merriam, the city's communications director, wrote in an email Tuesday. "They're providing one hot meal a day for everyone, but it would be nice to give more."

Stephanie Dolan, director of development at the Poverello, said that the Homeless Outreach Team is trying to bring as many chronically unsheltered people as possible into the shelters, and distributing warm clothing, sleeping bags and tents to people staying outside. Both shelters accept donations of such items, and blankets and hand and foot warmers.

"We are ready to serve any unsheltered people who come to us," she said. "We are not turning anyone away."

She noted that the national Homeless Persons' Memorial is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse, on the longest — and this year possibly coldest — night of the year. Twenty-eight people died homeless in Missoula this year, she said.

Another threat, less direct but just as alarming, is how the severe weather could prevent vulnerable populations from accessing badly needed services. Trautman raised the possibility that essential services — pharmacies, for example — might not open because employees are unable to get to work. Or, she said, weather conditions could prevent people without reliable door-to-door transportation, such as a personal automobile, from being able to reach vital services.

"Some of the normal things that we would take for granted, that are absolutely necessary for folks to access those services, could be a real challenge," she said, expressing concern over possible "interruption in some of the really basic necessary services. Interruption can be pretty consequential."

Although the dire cold may not directly threaten everyone, Trautman said, it could compound challenges for people who are already vulnerable or grappling with other things: "For people where there aren't a ton of other options, it makes me concerned about already limited options being limited even further — and the toll that that would take on folks who are unhoused or are experiencing an already challenging context, navigating some of the complexities of things that are already going on in their lives without some really extreme weather."

The extreme cold also threatens to freeze water pipes inside homes and structures, cutting off water supply and risking burst pipes and indoor flooding.

Jerry Ellis, Missoula's Water Operations superintendent, said the municipal water system is designed to handle the cold and can operate on generator power if needed. Problems usually arise in homes with inadequate exterior insulation, with remodeled basements that inadvertently insulate pipes from interior heat, or in mobile homes with non-functioning heat tape underneath.

Leaving faucets on at a trickle can prevent pipes from freezing by keeping water moving, he said, but "that flies in the face of conservation." Running water is only necessary in homes known to have pipe-freezing problems, he said. Otherwise, opening cabinets and heating basements to make sure indoor heat reaches pipes is usually enough.

"As long as they can keep getting heat to the pipes every place in the house, they should be fine," he said.

NorthWestern Energy on Tuesday said it expects all-time peak demand during the cold weather: "While we expect our systems to perform to these peak levels, we want our customers to be aware of the extreme conditions and to be prepared if they experience an outage. Our crews are prepared to respond immediately to any outages."