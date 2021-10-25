Cold weather shifts into gear in western Montana

Wintery weather dominates both the short- and long-term forecasts for western Montana.
After a spectacular weekend of fall colors and mild temperatures, the last week of October looks set for lots of rain, maybe snow, and heavy winds.
Beyond that, a La Niña weather pattern has developed that should make the 2021-22 winter wetter and cooler than average in and around Missoula.
“It’s a really active weather pattern for the next five to seven days,” National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Smith said on Monday. “An atmospheric river will be bringing impressive precipitation totals throughout the first part of the week. We are going to be seeing some decent accumulations of snow in the higher terrain that could impact mountain passes.”
That could bring an inch of rain between Monday and Wednesday along the Montana-Idaho border, with elevations above 5,000 to 6,000 feet getting 2.5 inches of snow-water equivalent. Smith warned motorists to expect accumulating snow on the roadways of Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias passes, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Westerly winds of 30 to 45 mph will accompany much of that rain and snow, especially on Wednesday. There’s high confidence that the Deer Lodge-Butte vicinity could feel wind gusts of 55 mph that day. The winds should persist through the end of the week, with diminishing intensity toward Thursday and Friday.
Lincoln, Flathead, Sanders and Lake counties should brace for peak gusts on Wednesday from late morning to mid-afternoon, with speeds of 30-35 mph in the valleys and more than 40 mph in the mountains.
That could bring problems such as small trees and branches falling on power lines and across country roads, and rough waters on area lakes.
This will be the second winter in a row with unusually cool water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which defines a La Niña weather pattern. While that usually means cooler and wetter conditions in the northern Rocky Mountains and warmer, dryer winters in the Southwest, it doesn’t always play out like that.
Last winter, the Missoula area only got 34 inches of snow, compared to its average of 41 inches. The Kalispell area got 40 inches, where it usually gets 51.
NWS climate team member Dave Noble said another factor to consider is La Niña’s potential for more arctic outbreaks than usual. That’s when the usually dominant Pacific weather patterns governing conditions west of the Continental Divide get overwhelmed by arctic air masses pushing south across Canada and spilling through the mountain passes into western Montana valleys.
“Much of western Montana is the battle ground for how far west arctic air will travel,” Noble said.
However, the record of past La Niña winters doesn’t have a really strong trend. In Missoula, 14 of the past 23 La Niña winters produced below-normal precipitation, while Kalispell saw 13 of those same 23 come in above normal. In Butte, 13 of the last 23 La Niñas were above normal for snowfall, while 10 were below.
Local fire officials warn that even with the shift to “season-ending event” weather this week, the risk of wildfire remains active. Last week saw firefighters dispatched to eight human-caused wildfires in Missoula County — mostly for abandoned campfires, illegal debris burning and careless sparks.
“Even though the rain is bringing a much-needed reprieve from the current dry conditions, long term drought conditions remain in effect,” said Ashleigh Burwick, fire management officer for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Southwestern Land Office in Missoula. “Recreationists need to be cognizant of where they have a fire, especially if utilizing the canopy of a large tree. If utilizing a tree canopy or something similar, in order to get out of the weather, understand also that those weather impacts may not be affecting the dry fuels that are also sheltered from the canopy.”
Missoula County has logged 185 wildfires in 2021 — nearly 70% of which were human-caused. General burning season is closed until March 1, 2022. Visit MissoulaCounty.us/airquality or MCFPA.org for more information on outdoor burning seasons, permits, and current restrictions.