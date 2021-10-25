Cold weather shifts into gear in western Montana

However, the record of past La Niña winters doesn’t have a really strong trend. In Missoula, 14 of the past 23 La Niña winters produced below-normal precipitation, while Kalispell saw 13 of those same 23 come in above normal. In Butte, 13 of the last 23 La Niñas were above normal for snowfall, while 10 were below.

Local fire officials warn that even with the shift to “season-ending event” weather this week, the risk of wildfire remains active. Last week saw firefighters dispatched to eight human-caused wildfires in Missoula County — mostly for abandoned campfires, illegal debris burning and careless sparks.

“Even though the rain is bringing a much-needed reprieve from the current dry conditions, long term drought conditions remain in effect,” said Ashleigh Burwick, fire management officer for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Southwestern Land Office in Missoula. “Recreationists need to be cognizant of where they have a fire, especially if utilizing the canopy of a large tree. If utilizing a tree canopy or something similar, in order to get out of the weather, understand also that those weather impacts may not be affecting the dry fuels that are also sheltered from the canopy.”

Missoula County has logged 185 wildfires in 2021 — nearly 70% of which were human-caused. General burning season is closed until March 1, 2022. Visit MissoulaCounty.us/airquality or MCFPA.org for more information on outdoor burning seasons, permits, and current restrictions.

