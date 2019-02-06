Past Winners of Race to the Sky

2018 — 300: Jessie Royer, Tabiona, Utah; Adult 100: Rick Larson, Belt; Junior 100: Christina Gibson, Carlton, Wash.

2017 ¬— 300: Laurie Warren, Council, Idaho; Adult 100: Rick Larson, Sand Coulee; Junior 100: Meg Conklin, Boise, Idaho

2016 – 300: Jessie Royer, Darby; Adult 100: Jenny Greger, Bozeman; Junior 100: Holden Paul, Rexburg, Idaho

2015 – 300: Jessie Royer, Darby; Junior 100: Spencer Bruggeman, Great Falls; Adult 100: Jerry Bath, Lander, Wyo.

2014 – 350: Jenny Greger, Bozeman; Adult 100: Roy Etnire, Seeley Lake.

2013 – 350: Alea Robinson, Eagle River, Alaska; Adult 100: Roy Etnire, Seeley Lake; Junior 100: Aiyana Ferraro, Victor

2012 – 350: Warren Palfrey, Quesnel, British Columbia; Junior 100: Jenny Greger, Bozeman; Adult 100: Garrett Warren, Council, Idaho

2011 – 350: Curt Perano, New Zealand; Junior 100: Jenny Greger, Bozeman

2010 – 350: Rick Larson, Sand Coulee; Junior 100: Justin Flink, Gladwin, Wisc.

2009 – 350: Mark Stamm, Riverside, Wash.; 200: Rick Larson, Sand Coulee

2008 – 350: Tom Thurston, Oak Creek, Colo.

2007 – 350: Mark Stamm, Riverside, Wash.

2006 – 350: John Barron, Helmville.

2005 – Race canceled due to trail conditions

2004 – 350: John Barron, Helmville.

2003 – 350: Jason Barron, Lincoln.

2002 – 350: Harmony Knavle, Lincoln.

2001 – 350: Sarah Spinola, Meeker, Colo.

2000 – 350: Butch Parr, Whitefish

1999 – 350: Jean LaCroix, Fairbanks, Alaska

1998 – 350: Christian Clerc, East Wenatchee, Washington

1997 – 350: Cliff Roberson, Tacoma, Washington

1996 – 500: Cliff Roberson, Seattle; 300: Butch Parr, Whitefish

1995 – 500: Maria Hayashida, Jackson, Wyo.; 300: Rusty Rise, Leavenworth, Wash.

1994 – 500: Jessie Royer, Philipsburg; 300: Frank Teasley, Jackson, Wyo.

1993 – 500: Robin Jacobson, Squaw Lake, Minn.; 300: Frank Teasley, Jackson, Wyo.

1992 – 500: Greg Swingley, Simms; 250: Ray Gordon, Rock Springs, Wyo.

1991 – 500: Doug Swingley, Simms; 250: Kenny Hess, Simms

1990 – Dean Osmar, Clam Gulch, Alaska

1989 – Greg Swingley, Simms

1988 – Linwood Fiedler, Helena

1987 – Mark Nordman, Grand Marais, Minn.

1986 – Linwood Fiedler, Helena

Notes: The race was known as the Governors Cup 500 from 1986 to 1988, the Montana Centennial in 1989, and Race to the Sky starting in 1990. From 1986 to 1990, one race of 500 miles was run each year. From 1997 to 2008, one race of roughly 350 miles was run. Distances for several races were altered due to trail conditions.