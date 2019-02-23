Even though the channels were covered with ice, Missoula still turned out for a river party last week.
Free food probably helped. Nevertheless, members of the Three Rivers Collaborative were thrilled to see at least 90 people would give up a Thursday evening to fill out surveys, network and show support for improving the quality of the Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Blackfoot rivers as they flow through the valley.
Now the question is: What to do with all that interest?
“We don’t want to have meetings for the sake of meetings forever,” said Clark Fork Coalition science director John DeArment. “But we do want to capitalize on that enthusiasm and maintain that momentum.”
A century of benign neglect, a decade of Superfund cleanup and a couple of whopping spring runoffs have pushed the three rivers into a remarkably wide expanse of Missoula’s public conversation.
The removal of Milltown Dam in 2008 and subsequent restoration of the confluence of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot was cause for community celebration. But those events also illuminated other challenges, such as the pending toxic-waste cleanup at the former Smurfit-Stone Container mill site, traffic and sanitation issues surrounding the summertime “tube hatch” of recreational floaters and civic planning debates on how best to face the rivers without over-exploiting them.
The Missoulian explored many of those issues last fall in a report that looked at how the different development characters of the Blackfoot and Bitterroot watersheds might influence the Clark Fork’s evolution. At the same time, a coalition of user groups, public agencies and nonprofit organizations started forming the Three Rivers Collaborative. While the group has no decision-making power, Thursday’s gathering was proof people wanted a place to ponder potential decisions.
What started with a handful of people meeting around backroom conference tables last September blossomed into a packed upper floor of Conflux Brewing Company in February. Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick told the crowd their participation made progress possible.
“We can make some hard choices because you’re all here,” Slotnick said. “We can start treating rivers throughout the whole West in a different way.”
Five Valleys Land Trust lands director Pelah Hoyt recalled growing up in Missoula when its rivers weren’t a great place to hang out; their banks armored with rip-rap, rebar and garbage.
“Now it’s packed with people,” Hoyt said. “Last summer under the Madison Avenue Bridge, we counted 52 people an hour. At the Sha-Ron put-in, it was 72 an hour. For someone who grew up here, and remembers how we turned our backs on the river, that feels so good.”
But she acknowledged the current popularity has its drawbacks. People who live by the unofficial ins and outs of the river corridor get frustrated by parking hassles, traffic and the behavior of river users. Law enforcement doesn’t look forward to towing fun-lovers’ cars on the Fourth of July.
So in its search for solutions, Hoyt said the Three Rivers Collaborative looks hard to its neighbors in the Blackfoot Challenge.
That 25-year-old organization has helped residents of the Blackfoot watershed work out problems from managing nude beaches to transferring 41,000 acres of commercial timberland to public ownership. University of Montana social scientist Jill Belsky studied a decade of the Blackfoot Challenge’s endeavors and showed its founding principles have proved both useful and durable. Specifically, its members use “proper pacing” and “the 80/20 rule.”
“The organization’s practice is to focus on the 80 percent where we agree, not the 20 percent that divides,” Belsky quoted from the Blackfoot Challenge’s charter. That doesn’t mean ignoring dissenting opinions or the extremes, but to “just leave it and move on if something is too controversial, and we’re not sure what to do with it at that time,” in the words of one member.
Choosing topics where lots of people feel comfortable working together, and then taking an unhurried approach to finding solutions has produced numerous good results, Belsky found. For example, contentious debates over motorized use on old forest roads or livestock grazing in sensitive wetlands came to resolution when everyone agreed to spend time recording how much use really occurred in those places.
“In the example of the motorized use policy, monitoring data after six years showed motorized vehicle use to be significantly lower than previously thought, which contributed to the decision to implement the permit system,” Belsky wrote.
A particular feature of the Blackfoot Challenge's success was the relative equality all participants had in the decision-making. Belsky noted how the group avoided the impression it was beholden to the timetable of a government agency, or gave preference to either newcomers or old-timers.
The method has its critics. Belsky noted the Blackfoot Challenge had benefited from a series of talented leaders, but suffered from a low supply of new members. Its pursuit of the "radical center" also leaves some issues off the table.
"This approach can also be critiqued as an unwillingness to deal with the difficult extreme positions," Belsky wrote in an email. "I’m sure there are folks out there who feel the challenge isn’t listening to them as a result."
At the Three Rivers Collaborative, DeArment said the go-slow approach was the first Blackfoot Challenge rule everyone agreed on. Participants range from paddleboarders who want to know where it’s cool to exercise without eroding the riverbank to landowners who’ve struggled with overflowing, unplanned parking lots on their property. City Parks and Recreation staff have to negotiate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. No one rulebook can govern all that.
“We’re acutely aware of those obstacles and the challenges inherent in a group consensus and collaborative-oriented process,” DeArment said. “At the moment, we’ve identified a couple projects that are widely appealing. The most obvious is the City’s South Bank project, as a way to do riparian restoration and more permanent access between the Madison and Higgins Avenue bridges where really astronomical numbers of people have created a classic love-it-to-death reach. That one’s almost shovel-ready.”
But something like the proposed Max Wave kayak park above Broadway Island in the Clark Fork will take a lot more “proper pacing.” While the idea of a second man-made whitewater park downstream from the wildly popular Brennan’s Wave has raised lots of money and support, it also carries difficult issues of caring for federally protected bull trout passage and access in an area frequented by the city’s homeless population.
The Three Rivers Collaborative will refine its work plan in the next two or three monthly meetings before taking the summer off to play in the rivers. Anyone who wants to be involved is welcome to attend.
“Whether or not the collaborative chooses to move on something, the conversation is going to happen,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 Supervisor Randy Arnold. “When you know where your partners are going, you know if there’s support for something. A lot of this work falls below the agency-action threshold. That’s why the collaborative approach is necessary.”