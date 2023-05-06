University of Montana student Abigail Mason picks a bouquet of flowers from Xai Vue's stand at the Clark Fork River Market during Saturday's market season opening day. This year the Clark Fork River Market is offering Double Snap, a Community Food & Agricultural program that doubles the purchasing power of customers who use SNAP benefits to buy fresh, locally grown produce, as well as herb and produce seed packets. Eligible customers can visit the market information booth and receive a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $30 in Double SNAP Dollars tokens per market when they use their EBT card. The market will be open every Saturday through Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caras Park in the parking lot adjacent to A Carousel for Missoula.