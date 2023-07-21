The Colt fire northwest of Seeley Lake grew from 15 to about 100 acres Thursday afternoon and continued to grow Friday amid hot, dry weather that fomented active burning.

The fire was 0% contained midday Friday as aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on and around the blaze. A plume of smoke was visible from Seeley Lake, 15 miles to the southeast. The fire, started by lightning Monday and discovered early Tuesday morning, was burning just south of Colt Lake about 5 miles northwest of Highway 83 at Lake Alva. Because the land around the fire was previously industrial timber land before becoming part of the Lolo National Forest, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation has been in charge of firefighting efforts with support from the U.S. Forest Service.

Montana: Northern Rockies Team 1 has been called to the Colt Fire in Missoula County, Montana. It’s a hard to access, beautiful, and finicky Fire.#wildfire #mtfire #mtwx

Let’s take a look at crews in region…



Helena Hotshots live in Canada now. Lolo and Idaho Panhandle… pic.twitter.com/vIKfnVr36x — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) July 21, 2023

On Friday, Seeley District Ranger Quinn Carver confirmed that Northern Rockies Team 1, a national-level complex incident management team, was set to take over incident command from DNRC during the weekend. The team will be briefed in on the fire Saturday and formally assume control Sunday. The fire is being managed under a full-suppression strategy with ground and air resources.

"They're coming in heavy, I do know that," Carver said in a phone call Friday, explaining that the area where the fire is burning is "just a tough piece of ground, a lot of heavy fuels."

But one advantage for firefighters, he said, is that "We do have some road system options" around the fire.

According to updates posted on InciWeb, a federal online database of major incident responses, increased fire activity Thursday afternoon led to firefighters backing off from the blaze. As of Thursday morning, according to DNRC, ground crews working the fire at that time included the Bitterroot Hotshots, a DNRC initial-attack crew and four wildland engine crews: one from the Lolo National Forest, one from the Flathead National Forest and two from DNRC. Other personnel from the Lolo National Forest’s Seeley Lake District were also working the fire. Multiple aircraft have been involved in firefighting efforts, including two “Super Scooper” aircraft dumping water drawn from Lindbergh Lake just northwest of the fire and four helicopters of various sizes. Two single-engine air tankers dropped fire retardant around the blaze.

Crews were re-engaging the fire Friday, and at least one scooper plane and two large air tankers — one from Missoula-based Neptune Aviation and one from Erickson Aero Tanker — were working the fire.

Fire officials urged the public to avoid the areas of Beaver and Colt lakes. No evacuations were in place as of midday Friday, but officials noted online that "Home and property owners in the surrounding area (Lindbergh Lake, Pierce Lake and Creek, Bertha Creek) should remain vigilant and prepared. Have an evacuation plan for family, pets, and livestock; sign up for emergency alerts at Smart911.com; and be familiar with the Missoula County evacuation process."

Bitterroot fires

Meanwhile in the Bitterroot, wildland firefighters responded Thursday night and Friday to four small lightning-caused fires on the Bitterroot National Forest. One fire started near Daly Creek, about 1.5 miles southeast of Skalkaho Pass Road about halfway between the Black Bear Campground (Skalkaho-Rye intersection) and Skalkaho Falls. Smoke from that fire was visible from Hamilton. Three others were on the West Fork Ranger District southwest of Darby. The Forest Service stated that all of the fires were less than 0.5 acres and "they should all be contained by this afternoon."

Hayden fire

The Hayden fire south of Salmon, Idaho, grew to 3,500 acres by midday Friday, just 48 hours after it started. It was 0% contained. Great Basin Team 7, a complex incident management team, was set to take command of firefighting efforts Saturday morning. The fire was burning actively Friday in the Lemhi Mountains of the Salmon-Challis National Forest about 33.5 miles south-southeast of Salmon and 27.5 miles northeast of Challis, Idaho. It’s 65 miles southwest of Dillon, Montana. An InciWeb update Friday said the blaze could spread all directions.