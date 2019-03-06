Lee Silliman will return Thursday evening to the Lolo Community Center for a presentation on Yellowstone before it became the nation’s first national park.
The talk, “Early Yellowstone: Native Americans, John Colter and Many Others,” is in conjunction with the monthly meeting of the Travelers’ Rest Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Silliman, a retired educator and archivist, will cover the long occupancy of Native Americans, early white explorers, and the saga of Colter’s 1807 solo winter-time trapping journey that prompted other mountain men to start calling the region “Colter’s Hell.” It concludes with a review of the white fur trappers, mineral seekers and exploration parties who slowly revealed the reality of Yellowstone’s unique natural treasures.