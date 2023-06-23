State-managed pubic lands around Columbia Falls could get parking access and an updated latrine under two proposals from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

One project proposes to build a 164-by-45-foot gravel parking area along U.S. Highway 2 to provide formal access to the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area. The other project proposes replacing the latrine at the Teakettle Fishing Access Site with a newer, cleaner latrine located farther from the Flathead River.

FWP is accepting comments on the parking lot proposal until 5 p.m. June 27. Those comments can be sent to Franz Ingelfinger, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 490 North Meridian Road, Kalispell, MT 59901, or FIngelfinger@mt.gov.

The agency is accepting comments on the latrine proposal until 5 p.m. on June 30. Those comments can be sent to Tony Powell, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, 490 North Meridian Road, Kalispell, MT 59901, or TPowell@mt.gov.

The Bad Rock Canyon parking lot project proposes a gravel lot alongside the northwest side of the highway 1 mile northeast of the intersection with State Highway 206, approximately halfway between Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse. FWP acquired the Wildlife Management Area in 2021 and has been building trails on it since then, according to an environmental assessment for the project — but the site lacks a parking area. Visitors currently park along the highway. The planning parking area will accommodate 12 vehicles. The lot would feature an information kiosk and would be gated during winter closures. The agency hopes to complete the project in September.

The Teakettle latrine project proposes the replacement and relocation of the existing latrine at the river access site on the western bank of where Highway 2 crosses the Flathead River in Columbia Falls, on the south side of the road. The 3-acre site has parking capacity for 50 vehicles and is a popular take-out location for people floating the river, according to an environmental assessment for the project. It tallied 37,926 vehicle visits in 2022. The existing single-vault latrine is 30 years old, according to FWP, has a leaky roof and lacks an exterior hatch for pumping out sewage. The latrine's antiquated design allows foul odors to build up inside, the department stated, more so than modern designs. The current latrine is also located closer to the river than allowed by current sanitation standards.

The project would remove the current latrine and replace it with a modern double-vault latrine about 65 feet northwest, farther from the river but still within the same circular expanse of grass as the current latrine. The new latrine would have a 2,000-gallon capacity — four-times the current latrine — an exterior pump-out hatch and improved ventilation. It would also be located next to handicapped parking spots and would be wheelchair accessible. The agency hopes to complete the estimated $25,000 project in summer or fall this year.