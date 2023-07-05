Environmental Protection Agency officials extended the comment period for the proposed cleanup plan of the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site to Aug. 31. The extension adds an additional month to submit public comments on the $57 million remediation proposal.

Two Technical Advisor meetings are scheduled for 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on July 12 at the Columbia Falls Town Hall City Council Chambers. A public meeting last week was driven by questions and criticisms of the plan from Columbia Falls residents. Many wondered about the EPA's effectiveness in cleaning up badly polluted sites.

The EPA is proposing a slurry wall to contain a landfill and pond where hazardous chemicals are stored. The plan as proposed also calls for caps on top of the slurry wall and scraping of other harmful products on site.

The projected timeline anticipates six to 12 months of design work, one to two construction seasons, 30 years of groundwater monitoring, ongoing maintenance and reviews every five years.

Comments can be submitted at https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0800392 or via mail to US EPA, Attention: M Haniewicz, 1595 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO 80202.