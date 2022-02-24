 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbia Falls crash leaves one dead on Thursday

An Idaho woman is deceased following a crash in Columbia Falls early Thursday morning. 

Around midnight, a Columbia Falls police officer responded to a single-vehicle accident that had just occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 (Ninth Street West) and Nucleus Avenue, according to a Facebook news release from the Columbia Falls Police Department. 

The driver, a 26-year-old woman with an Idaho driver's license, was the only occupant in the car. She was found dead from injuries she had sustained in the crash. 

Alcohol and excessive speed are suspected to be factors, the news release said. The investigation is still underway, and the name of the victim has not been released to the public yet. 

U.S. Highway 2 and Nucleus Avenue have been cleared of debris and there are no further traffic delays as a result of this incident. 

