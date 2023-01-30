Columbia Falls developer to return with third subdivision proposal

A large subdivision known as River Highlands went in limbo on Friday afternoon, after developer James Barnett withdrew plans a few days before a special meeting was scheduled in Columbia Falls.

The special meeting, originally planned for Monday night, would have presented a second opportunity for Barnett to seek approval for the subdivision. Barnett previously submitted plans for River Highlands in August 2022, but pulled the proposal after considerable outcry from the community.

Barnett brought a revised version of the proposal back to the city in January, but strident opposition to River Highlands persisted.

Barnett proposed 343 units on 49 acres, split between 83 detached single-family homes, 98 attached single-family townhomes and 162 apartments. The property is located east of the Flathead River and south of U.S. Highway 2.

Part of the proposal includes an idea to move River Road and add a stoplight at the highway intersection.

But those changes irked many in the C. Falls community. Opponents criticized the project's potential to change the neighborhood character, increase traffic and add density in the area that is currently an open field.

According to Columbia Falls City Planner Eric Mulcahy, Barnett intends to once again rework his idea and return to the city with another proposal.

“They want to work with the city,” Mulcahy stressed on Monday.

Barnett is also well-known throughout the Flathead for a controversial housing proposal at the base of Big Mountain Road in Whitefish, which the city council there rejected in early 2022.

He is also responsible for a residential development in Kalispell.